Tesco Panko Breadcrumbs 150G

The Best Crispy Crumb Coating Ever!
Brilliantly crisp even after cooking! Simply great for coating fish fillets and chicken escallopes
Good
Tried these on chicken schnitzel - worked very well. They give a good crisp coating without overpowering flavour.
Great product!
This panko is really lovely! Easy to use and very crunchy. I coat my fish filets with it. Just sprinkle some Panko on a plate, season with herbs of you choice, press the fish filet in the panko and make sure it is all covered. No need for egg or milk or anything, the sharp bits of panko will stay on the fish! Great!!!
Excellent
Mix panco with ruskoline dip you haddock fillet in beaten egg coat and fry delicious best ever