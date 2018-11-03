By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Panko Breadcrumbs 150G

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Panko Breadcrumbs 150G
£ 1.60
£10.67/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy403kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1611kJ / 380kcal

Product Description

  • Dried white panko style breadcrumbs
  • Made for a light, crisp crumb, ideal for chicken katsu
  • Made for a light, crisp crumb, ideal for chicken katsu
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dextrose, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1611kJ / 380kcal403kJ / 95kcal
Fat3.2g0.8g
Saturates1.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate76.1g19.0g
Sugars2.4g0.6g
Fibre4.4g1.1g
Protein9.7g2.4g
Salt0.9g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

The Best Crispy Crumb Coating Ever!

5 stars

Brilliantly crisp even after cooking! Simply great for coating fish fillets and chicken escallopes

Good

4 stars

Tried these on chicken schnitzel - worked very well. They give a good crisp coating without overpowering flavour.

Great product!

5 stars

This panko is really lovely! Easy to use and very crunchy. I coat my fish filets with it. Just sprinkle some Panko on a plate, season with herbs of you choice, press the fish filet in the panko and make sure it is all covered. No need for egg or milk or anything, the sharp bits of panko will stay on the fish! Great!!!

Excellent

5 stars

Mix panco with ruskoline dip you haddock fillet in beaten egg coat and fry delicious best ever

Usually bought next

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Grated Parmigiano Reggiano 100G

£ 2.20
£22.00/kg

Tesco Fresh Cut Flat Leaf Parsley 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.95
£0.16/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here