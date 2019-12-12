By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cofresh Cornflake Mix No Sugar 325G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cofresh Cornflake Mix No Sugar 325G
£ 1.00
£0.31/100g

Product Description

  • Cornflake Mix
  • A Delicious Blend of Savoury Corn Flakes (27%), Savoury Noodles, Peanuts, Moong Beans, Split Chick Peas, Puffed Rice & Potato Chips
  • Pack size: 325g

Information

Ingredients

Corn Flakes (21%), Peanuts (12%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Spilt Chick Peas (9%), Green Lentils (8%), Puffed Rice (7%), Salt, Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Potato, Spices & Herbs, Potato Starch, Sesame Seeds, Raisins, Cinnamon, Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil, Antioxidants (Tocopherols, Ascorbic Acid), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Fish, Lactose, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Shellfish, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
  • Contains: Peanuts, Soya, Sesame

Storage

Store in cool and dry place, away from strong light and odours

Net Contents

325g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage 28g serving contains%RI* (%Daily Intakes per Serving)100g containsRI* for an average adult
Energy 636 kJ2273 kJ8400kJ
-152 kcal8 %543 kcal2000kcal
Fat 8.7 g12 %31.0 g70g
Of which saturates 1.4 g7 %5.0 g20g
Carbohydrates15.4 g55.0 g
Of which sugars 2.0 g2 %7.0 g90g
Fibre 2.0 g7.0 g
Protein 3.1 g11.0 g
Sodium 0.102 g0.365 g
Salt 0.26 g4 %0.91 g6g
*RI - Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here