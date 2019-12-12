Cofresh Cornflake Mix No Sugar 325G

Product Description
- Cornflake Mix
- A Delicious Blend of Savoury Corn Flakes (27%), Savoury Noodles, Peanuts, Moong Beans, Split Chick Peas, Puffed Rice & Potato Chips
- Pack size: 325g
Information
Ingredients
Corn Flakes (21%), Peanuts (12%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Gram Flour, Maize Flour, Spilt Chick Peas (9%), Green Lentils (8%), Puffed Rice (7%), Salt, Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Potato, Spices & Herbs, Potato Starch, Sesame Seeds, Raisins, Cinnamon, Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil, Antioxidants (Tocopherols, Ascorbic Acid), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Fish, Lactose, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Shellfish, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
- Contains: Peanuts, Soya, Sesame
Storage
Store in cool and dry place, away from strong light and odours
Net Contents
325g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average 28g serving contains
|%RI* (%Daily Intakes per Serving)
|100g contains
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|636 kJ
|2273 kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|152 kcal
|8 %
|543 kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|8.7 g
|12 %
|31.0 g
|70g
|Of which saturates
|1.4 g
|7 %
|5.0 g
|20g
|Carbohydrates
|15.4 g
|55.0 g
|Of which sugars
|2.0 g
|2 %
|7.0 g
|90g
|Fibre
|2.0 g
|7.0 g
|Protein
|3.1 g
|11.0 g
|Sodium
|0.102 g
|0.365 g
|Salt
|0.26 g
|4 %
|0.91 g
|6g
|*RI - Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019