Tesco Tomato & Chilli Pasta Sauce 500G

3.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Tomato & Chilli Pasta Sauce 500G
£ 0.64
£0.13/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy237kJ 56kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 190kJ / 45kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato, onion and red chilli sauce.
  • A Taste of Italy Our cooks use rich tomatoes and red chilli for a spicy kick
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (65%), Partially Reconstituted Tomato Purée (25%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, Cornflour, Onion (1%), Red Chilli (1%), Salt, Herbs, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Chilli Powder.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (125g)
Energy190kJ / 45kcal237kJ / 56kcal
Fat0.6g0.8g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate8.0g10.0g
Sugars5.9g7.4g
Fibre1.2g1.5g
Protein1.3g1.6g
Salt0.7g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid!

1 stars

This sauce is awful. I had to add a lot to it, sundried tomato paste, herbs and spices to make it tolerable but even then it just wasn't enjoyable. Barely any chilli at all to it either. I've never left a review on tesco before but I thought I should warn folk not to bother. I bought it hoping for a semi decent cheaper equivalent to Loyd Grossmans sauce but it's not even close. You could make your own one at home cheaper and better.

Tasty, easy to use and recycle

4 stars

Good quality spicy saucy

Great taste, just enough spice

4 stars

Great taste, just enough spice

Great product

5 stars

So tasty and such a great price!

