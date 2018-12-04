Tesco Tomato & Chilli Pasta Sauce 500G

Avoid!
This sauce is awful. I had to add a lot to it, sundried tomato paste, herbs and spices to make it tolerable but even then it just wasn't enjoyable. Barely any chilli at all to it either. I've never left a review on tesco before but I thought I should warn folk not to bother. I bought it hoping for a semi decent cheaper equivalent to Loyd Grossmans sauce but it's not even close. You could make your own one at home cheaper and better.
Tasty, easy to use and recycle
Good quality spicy saucy
Great taste, just enough spice
Great product
So tasty and such a great price!