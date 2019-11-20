Knorr Chicken & Leek Dry Soup 60G

Product Description
- Chicken & Leek Soup Mix
- Treat your taste buds with Knorr Dry Packet Soup Chicken and Leek Soup 60g. With quality ingredients, the traditional flavours of Knorr Chicken and Leek Soup are a real crowd-pleaser with children and grown-ups alike.
- Our Chicken and Leek Soup has captured the mouth-watering taste of succulent chicken, simmered down with beautifully tender, savoury leeks - all in a handy packet.
- Preparation Method:
- Bring 900ml of water to the boil.
- Empty contents of sachet into the boiling water. Stir well with a whisk or fork.
- Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Quick and easy- serve & enjoy!
- All of our Soup are free from artificial colours, preservatives and no added MSG, making them an excellent choice for creating a family favourite meal!
- Fancy trying another of our quality soup variants such as Chicken Noodle or Broccoli and Stilton? Visit www.knorr.com/uk to find out more!
- Great Taste is in our Nature and we love to help you make great tasting meals, naturally. This is why all our vegetables and herbs are grown and ripened under the sun and harvested in season, at their best.
- At Knorr we have created "Growing for the Future", a sustainable agriculture programme, to protect planet and to guarantee top quality ingredients. Find out more about what we do at www.knorr.com/uk/sustainability.html
- We believe that good food matters and everyday meals can be just as magical as special occasions. We source high-quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world.
- Pack size: 60g
Information
Ingredients
Potato starch, palm fat, salt, flavourings, chicken (4.5%), onion powder, WHEAT flour, leek (3%), glucose syrup, MILK proteins, yeast extract, chicken fat (1.2%), potassium chloride, sugar, maltodextrin, soy sauce (SOYBEANS, WHEAT), fructose, onion juice concentrate, antioxidant (extracts of rosemary), sunflower oil. May contain egg, celery and mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
France
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Bring 900ml of water to the boil. 2. Empty contents of sachet into the boiling water. Stir well with a whisk or fork. 3. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. 4. Serve and enjoy!
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Knorr,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Prepared
|Per 100ml Prepared
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Prepared
|Energy (kJ)
|121 kJ
|129 kJ
|1936 kJ
|290 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|29 kcal
|31 kcal
|467 kcal
|70 kcal
|Fat (g)
|1.8 g
|1.9 g
|28 g
|4.3 g
|of which saturates (g)
|1 g
|1.1 g
|17 g
|2.5 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|2.8 g
|3 g
|44 g
|6.8 g
|of which sugars (g)
|0.5 g
|0.5 g
|3.9 g
|0.6 g
|Fibre (g)
|0.5 g
|0.5 g
|1.5 g
|0.5 g
|Protein (g)
|0.5 g
|0.5 g
|8.2 g
|1.1 g
|Salt (g)
|0.55 g
|0.58 g
|8.8 g
|1.3 g
|Potassium (mg)
|51 mg
|55 mg
|0
|124 mg
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
