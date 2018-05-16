Seeded Panini 4 Pack

- Energy1186kJ 282kcal14%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1249kJ / 297kcal
Product Description
- 4 Seeded panini rolls.
- Made and topped with brown and golden linseed, sunflower and poppy seeds for crunchy bite
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mixed Seeds (7%) [Brown Linseed, Sunflower Seeds, Golden Linseed, Millet, Poppy Seeds], Palm Oil, Malted Wheat Flakes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Semolina (Wheat), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk
Number of uses
4 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
4
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Panini (95g)
|Energy
|1249kJ / 297kcal
|1186kJ / 282kcal
|Fat
|8.0g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|44.5g
|42.3g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|3.7g
|Protein
|9.6g
|9.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
