Knorr Spring Vegetable Dry Soup 48G

Love this soup. With garlic bread it makes a delicious light meal at any time. It is easy and quick to prepare
Potato starch, salt, carrots (8%), potatoes (7%), savoy cabbage (6%), red bell pepper (4%), sugar, flavourings, onions (3%), yeast extract, green beans (2%), peas (2%), potassium chloride, leek (1.4%), palm fat, CELERIAC (0.6%), onion juice concentrate, parsley, turmeric, sunflower oil. May contain gluten, milk, egg and mustard
Store in a cool, dry place.
France
48g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Prepared
|Per 100ml Prepared
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Prepared
|Energy (kJ)
|64 kJ
|67 kJ
|1265 kJ
|151 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|15 kcal
|16 kcal
|302 kcal
|36 kcal
|Fat (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|2.6 g
|<0.5 g
|of which saturates (g)
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|1.1 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|2.9 g
|3 g
|56 g
|6.8 g
|of which sugars (g)
|0.7 g
|0.7 g
|14 g
|1.6 g
|Fibre (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|8.5 g
|1 g
|Protein (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|9.1 g
|1.1 g
|Salt (g)
|0.58 g
|0.6 g
|11.4 g
|1.3 g
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 237 g. ( Pack contains 4 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
