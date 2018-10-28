By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Knorr Spring Vegetable Dry Soup 48G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Knorr Spring Vegetable Dry Soup 48G
£ 0.85
£1.78/100g

Product Description

  • Florida Spring Vegetable Soup Mix
  • Treat your taste buds with Knorr Dry Packet Soup Florida Spring Vegetable 48g. With quality ingredients, the traditional flavours of Knorr Florida Spring Vegetable Soup are a real crowd-pleaser with children and grown-ups alike. Our Florida Spring Vegetable soup is a vibrant soup inspired by seasonal spring vegetables. Try it with freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese and croutons on top... Delicious! Preparation Method: Bring 900ml of water to the boil. Empty contents of sachet into the boiling water. Stir well with a whisk or fork. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Quick and easy- serve & enjoy! All of our Soup are also suitable for vegetarians, free from artificial colours, preservatives and no added MSG, making them an excellent choice for creating a family favourite meal! Fancy trying another of our quality soup variants such as Chicken and Leek Soup or Broccoli and Stilton? Visit www.knorr.com/uk to find out more! Great Taste is in our Nature and we love to help you make great tasting meals, naturally. This is why all our vegetables and herbs are grown and ripened under the sun and harvested in season, at their best. At Knorr we have created "Growing for the Future", a sustainable agriculture programme, to protect planet and to guarantee top quality ingredients. Find out more about what we do at www.knorr.com/uk/sustainability.html We believe that good food matters and everyday meals can be just as magical as special occasions. We source high-quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world.
  • Tasty and vibrant, Knorr Dry Packet Soup Florida Spring Vegetable 48g is hearty and totally delicious
  • Great Taste is in our Nature
  • We love to help you make great tasting meals, naturally, All our vegetables and herbs are:
  • Grown and ripened under the sun
  • Harvested in season, at their best
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Free from added MSG, artificial colours and preservatives
  • Our Florida Spring Vegetable soup is a vibrant soup inspired by seasonal spring vegetables
  • Quick and Easy
  • Pack size: 48g

Information

Ingredients

Potato starch, salt, carrots (8%), potatoes (7%), savoy cabbage (6%), red bell pepper (4%), sugar, flavourings, onions (3%), yeast extract, green beans (2%), peas (2%), potassium chloride, leek (1.4%), palm fat, CELERIAC (0.6%), onion juice concentrate, parsley, turmeric, sunflower oil. May contain gluten, milk, egg and mustard

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Bring 900ml of water to the boil.
  • 2. Empty contents of sachet into the boiling water. Stir well with a whisk or fork.
  • 3. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • 4. Serve and enjoy!

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

48g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100ml PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared
Energy (kJ)64 kJ67 kJ1265 kJ151 kJ
Energy (kcal)15 kcal16 kcal302 kcal36 kcal
Fat (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g2.6 g<0.5 g
of which saturates (g)<0.1 g<0.1 g1.1 g0.1 g
Carbohydrate (g)2.9 g3 g56 g6.8 g
of which sugars (g)0.7 g0.7 g14 g1.6 g
Fibre (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g8.5 g1 g
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g9.1 g1.1 g
Salt (g)0.58 g0.6 g11.4 g1.3 g
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 237 g. ( Pack contains 4 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

We love it! You try it!

5 stars

Love this soup. With garlic bread it makes a delicious light meal at any time. It is easy and quick to prepare

Usually bought next

Knorr Super Chicken Noodle Dry Soup 51G

£ 0.85
£1.67/100g

Knorr Thick Vegetable Dry Soup 75G

£ 0.85
£1.14/100g

Knorr Chicken & Leek Dry Soup 60G

£ 0.85
£1.42/100g

Heinz Oxtail Soup 400G

£ 0.95
£0.24/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here