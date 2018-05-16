By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nomadic Passion Fruit Lassi Yogurt Drink 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Nomadic Passion Fruit Lassi Yogurt Drink 500Ml
£ 1.60
£0.32/100ml

Product Description

  • Passion Fruit Lassi Exotic Yogurt Drink
  • A delicate and smooth Asian inspired yogurt drink. Made with zingy passion fruit, it's perfect for drinking any time of day, or in the calm of the evening.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Passion Fruit Preparation (Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Passion Fruit Puree (2.2%), Cornflour, Passion Fruit Concentrate, Natural Flavouring), Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 1°C-5°C & enjoy within 2 days of opening.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Nomadic Dairy Ltd,
  • Crossroads,
  • Killygordon,
  • Co. Donegal,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Nomadic Dairy Ltd,
  • Crossroads,
  • Killygordon,
  • Co. Donegal,
  • Ireland.
  • www.nomadic-dairy.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 315kJ / 75kcal
Fat 1.4g
of which saturates 0.9g
Carbohydrate 12g
of which sugars 8.8g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein 3.2g
Salt 0.10g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Nomadic Coconut Lassi Yogurt Drink 500 Ml

£ 1.60
£0.32/100ml

Nomadic Mango Lassi Yogurt Drink 500 Ml

£ 1.60
£0.32/100ml

Nomadic Lassi Strawberry & Pomegranate Yogurt Drink 500Ml

£ 1.60
£3.20/litre

Tesco Green Seedless Grapes Pack 500G

£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here