Nomadic Passion Fruit Lassi Yogurt Drink 500Ml

Product Description
- Passion Fruit Lassi Exotic Yogurt Drink
- A delicate and smooth Asian inspired yogurt drink. Made with zingy passion fruit, it's perfect for drinking any time of day, or in the calm of the evening.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Passion Fruit Preparation (Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Passion Fruit Puree (2.2%), Cornflour, Passion Fruit Concentrate, Natural Flavouring), Sugar
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 1°C-5°C & enjoy within 2 days of opening.
Produce of
Produced in Ireland
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Nomadic Dairy Ltd,
- Crossroads,
- Killygordon,
- Co. Donegal,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|315kJ / 75kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|of which sugars
|8.8g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.10g
