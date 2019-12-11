By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kettle Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar 5X30g

Kettle Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar 5X30g
£ 1.79
£1.20/100g
The panel below helps you to choose the balance that's right for you. Enjoy!,This 30g serving contains:
  • Energy643 kJ 154 kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2142 kJ / 513 kcal

Product Description

  • Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Sea Salt and ''Aceto Balsamico Di Modena IGP''.
  • #realfoodrealpleasure
  • 100% of our potatoes are British, most from within 30miles of our Norfolk home*
  • *Where supply allows
  • Hand cooked potato chips
  • Bold, suave and beautifully dressed
  • We're all about real food ingredients
  • We hand cook in small batches to guarantee great crunch every time!
  • Deliciously tasty & gluten free
  • Absolutely nothing artificial
  • No artificial flavours, MSG or colours
  • These chips are suitable for: Vegans
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Seasoning with Sea Salt and Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (Sea Salt, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Potato Maltodextrin, Sugar, Potato Starch, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings of 30g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Recycling info

Packing. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Rd,
  • Bowthorpe,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

5 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2142 kJ / 513 kcal
Fat 28.9g
of which Saturates 2.4g
Carbohydrate 56.8g
of which Sugars 1.3g
Fibre 4.2g
Protein 4.3g
Salt 1.6g

