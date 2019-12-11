Doritos Nacho Cheese Dip 300G
Product Description
- Nacho Cheese Dip.
- Load up your Doritos chips to unleash the full Doritos taste experience!
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sour Cream (from Milk) (8%), Mature White Cheddar Cheese (from Milk) (5%), White Wine Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch (contains Glucose Syrup), Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Whey Protein Concentrate (Whey Protein (Milk), Full Cream Milk Powder, Cream Powder (Milk)), Salt, Dried Egg Yolk, Spices, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Garlic Purée, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Red Pepper, Onion Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Oregano, Dried Chillies
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Storage
Refrigerate after opening. Consume within three days of openingBest Before Date, see coding on jar.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening.
- Best served chilled
Number of uses
This jar contains 7-8 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- Consumer Care at
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- UK: 0800 274777
- ROI: 1800 509408
- Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 40g (%*)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|382kJ/92kcal (5%*)
|955kJ/231kcal
|Fat
|8.1g (12%*)
|20.2g
|of which Saturates
|1.3g (7%*)
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|8.5g
|of which Sugars
|1.3g (1%*)
|3.3g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.4g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.41g (7%*)
|1.03g
