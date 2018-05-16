Saltaire Blonde Ale 500Ml

Product Description
- Beer.
- Our signature pale ale balances soft malt flavours with subtle spice from Bohemian Saaz hops.
- Light & refreshing ale
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Malted Barley and Wheat
Tasting Notes
- Our signature pale ale balances soft malt flavours with subtle spice from Bohemian Saaz hops
Alcohol Units
2
ABV
4% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.Best before end: See neck.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Saltaire Brewery Ltd,
- Dockfield Road,
- Shipley,
- West Yorkshire,
- BD17 7AR,
- UK.
Return to
- Saltaire Brewery Ltd,
- Dockfield Road,
- Shipley,
- West Yorkshire,
- BD17 7AR,
- UK.
- www.saltairebrewery.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020