Saltaire Blonde Ale 500Ml

Saltaire Blonde Ale 500Ml

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer.
  • Our signature pale ale balances soft malt flavours with subtle spice from Bohemian Saaz hops.
  • Light & refreshing ale
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley and Wheat

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

2

ABV

4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.Best before end: See neck.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Saltaire Brewery Ltd,
  • Dockfield Road,
  • Shipley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • BD17 7AR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • www.saltairebrewery.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

