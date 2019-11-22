By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Diet Cloudy Lemonade 4X330ml

Tesco Diet Cloudy Lemonade 4X330ml
£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml
Each can
  • Energy34kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated cloudy lemonade soft drink with lemon juice from concentrate and sweetener.
  • SWEET & ZINGY Made with real lemons for a sweet citrus taste Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • SWEET & ZINGY Made with real lemons for a sweet citrus taste
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Comminuted Lemon from Concentrate (4.0%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (1.0%), Orange Juice from Concentrate (1.0%), Malic Acid, Flavourings, Citric Acid, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 330ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach can (330ml)
Energy10kJ / 2kcal34kJ / 8kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.8g
Sugars0.2g0.8g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste

A tasty Fizzy Drink

4 stars

These cans are best cold from the fridge, they have the added benefit that they stay fizzy overnight.

