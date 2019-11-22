Tesco Diet Cloudy Lemonade 4X330ml

Great taste
A tasty Fizzy Drink
These cans are best cold from the fridge, they have the added benefit that they stay fizzy overnight.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 2kcal
INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Comminuted Lemon from Concentrate (4.0%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (1.0%), Orange Juice from Concentrate (1.0%), Malic Acid, Flavourings, Citric Acid, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate).
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep cool and out of sunlight.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
4 x 330ml
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Each can (330ml)
|Energy
|10kJ / 2kcal
|34kJ / 8kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..
