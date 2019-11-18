Chocolate Muffins 4 Pack

Looks chocolate, doesn't taste chocolate..
Have bought these chocolate muffins for many, many years as an occasional treat. Recipe quality down and price up during that time as you might expect.. However, this is my last purchase. Muffins now taste very sweet with surprisingly little chocolate flavour. On cutting the muffin in half it falls apart and makes eating very messy. Not a patch on it's previous manifestations. A sad example of spending less on the ingredients and not surprisingly getting very poor quality results. Note that I felt strongly enough about this to leave a review! Mostly, like the majority, I walk away and never buy again..
Have a habit of dissintegrating
We have bought these muffins for quite a while - they have always been good value and tasty. However, these like a number of other baked products from Tesco, seem to have gained an ability to self destruct as you eat them - a shame.
The good behaviour test in a muffin..
So extraordinary something's going to go wrong. Ruined if anything xtra is ever added as well. First the apple in the Garden of Eden now the 3x choc muffin in Tesco. Good luck!