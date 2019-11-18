By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chocolate Muffins 4 Pack

3(3)Write a review
Chocolate Muffins 4 Pack
£ 1.20
£0.30/each
One muffin
  • Energy1315kJ 314kcal
    16%
  • Fat16.6g
    24%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars23.8g
    26%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1753kJ / 419kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Chocolate flavoured muffins with Belgian milk, Belgian dark and white chocolate chunks.
  • Soft & Fluffy Made with milk, white and dark chocolate chunks for a rich muffin.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Belgian Milk Chocolate Chunks (10%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chunks (4%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cocoa Powder, White Chocolate Chunks (2%)[Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soya

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne muffin (75g)
Energy1753kJ / 419kcal1315kJ / 314kcal
Fat22.1g16.6g
Saturates5.3g4.0g
Carbohydrate48.1g36.1g
Sugars31.7g23.8g
Fibre2.9g2.2g
Protein5.6g4.2g
Salt0.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Looks chocolate, doesn't taste chocolate..

2 stars

Have bought these chocolate muffins for many, many years as an occasional treat. Recipe quality down and price up during that time as you might expect.. However, this is my last purchase. Muffins now taste very sweet with surprisingly little chocolate flavour. On cutting the muffin in half it falls apart and makes eating very messy. Not a patch on it's previous manifestations. A sad example of spending less on the ingredients and not surprisingly getting very poor quality results. Note that I felt strongly enough about this to leave a review! Mostly, like the majority, I walk away and never buy again..

Have a habit of dissintegrating

2 stars

We have bought these muffins for quite a while - they have always been good value and tasty. However, these like a number of other baked products from Tesco, seem to have gained an ability to self destruct as you eat them - a shame.

The good behaviour test in a muffin..

5 stars

So extraordinary something's going to go wrong. Ruined if anything xtra is ever added as well. First the apple in the Garden of Eden now the 3x choc muffin in Tesco. Good luck!

