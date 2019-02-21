By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco No Added Sugar Hi Juice Orange/Mango & Passion Fruit 1Ltr

4(6)Write a review
Tesco No Added Sugar Hi Juice Orange/Mango & Passion Fruit 1Ltr
£ 1.35
£0.14/100ml

Offer

One glass
  • Energy59kJ 14kcal
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 24kJ / 6kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated no added sugar orange, mango and passion fruit juice drink made using orange, mango and passion fruit juices from concentrate and mango purée with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • TROPICAL & SMOOTH Made with 50% fruit juice from concentrate for an intense fruity taste Our drinks experts have been creating high juice, squash, and juice drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using real fruit and absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • TROPICAL & SMOOTH Made with 50% fruit juice from concentrate for an intense fruity taste
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate (35%), Mango Juice from Concentrate (9%), Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate (5%), Mango Purée (2%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste (one part squash to four parts water). Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy24kJ / 6kcal59kJ / 14kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.0g2.5g
Sugars1.0g2.5g
Fibre0.0g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

My favourite squash but been unable to obtain it f

5 stars

My favourite squash but been unable to obtain it for weeks in any tesco store.please bring it back.

Love this

5 stars

Love this squash but seems to be out of stock more & more

Best squash ever

5 stars

This squash is a family favourite, lovely flavour, so much better than boring old orange squash!! Only hitch at the moment is my store is always out of stock which is really annoying, as other flavours are not always low sugar and not as tasty.

Tasty squash

4 stars

Good squash that doesn’t have a sickly artificial sweetener flavour.

Best Ever Squash

5 stars

Since discovering this product a couple of years ago, I really don't drink any other. It's THE most refreshing drink out there

Why?

1 stars

Why for the love of God have Tesco and just about every other supermarket stopped manufacturing squash that does not have horrid artificial sweeteners in it?! What happened to good old fashioned sugar? I don't even mind paying extra for the so-called 'sugar tax'. I for one will not be adding this foul tasting guff to my weekly shop.

