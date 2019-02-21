Tesco No Added Sugar Hi Juice Orange/Mango & Passion Fruit 1Ltr

My favourite squash but been unable to obtain it f
My favourite squash but been unable to obtain it for weeks in any tesco store.please bring it back.
Love this
Love this squash but seems to be out of stock more & more
Best squash ever
This squash is a family favourite, lovely flavour, so much better than boring old orange squash!! Only hitch at the moment is my store is always out of stock which is really annoying, as other flavours are not always low sugar and not as tasty.
Tasty squash
Good squash that doesn’t have a sickly artificial sweetener flavour.
Best Ever Squash
Since discovering this product a couple of years ago, I really don't drink any other. It's THE most refreshing drink out there
Why?
Why for the love of God have Tesco and just about every other supermarket stopped manufacturing squash that does not have horrid artificial sweeteners in it?! What happened to good old fashioned sugar? I don't even mind paying extra for the so-called 'sugar tax'. I for one will not be adding this foul tasting guff to my weekly shop.