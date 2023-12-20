We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rimmel Day 2 Night Mascara Black 9.5Ml

£8.00

£8.42/10ml

Rimmel Day 2 Night Mascara Black 9.5MlCreate 2 dramatically different looks with 1 amazing new systemDouble-ended cap features 2 applicator brushes, for length & volumePlump lashes up to 15x their normal thickness
Want the London look? Rimmel London Day-2-Night is a mascara that creates 2 dramatically different lash looks, all with 1 magic double cap! 1. Choose the Length cap in the day for exceptionally defined, ultra- lengthened lashes. Lashes are stretched to new distances. 2. Choose the Volume cap at night for up to 15X fuller lashes. Thickens lashes with voluptuous, oversized volume without a clump in sight. The magic double cap gives you the power to create a perfect lash look, day or night! Live the London Look.
Define, lengthen and curl your lashes with zero clumpsMascara in deep black colourHydrogels for an ultra-smooth film on lashesVitamin E-enriched formula that nourishes and boosts volumeNo clumping or sticking; mistake-free
Pack size: 9.5ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Paraffin, Glyceryl Stearate, Copernicia Cerifera, Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire De Carnauba, Pvp, Cera, Alba/Beeswax/Cire D'Abeille, Propylene Glycol, Tribehenin, Polysorbate 20, Stearic Acid, Acrylates Copolymer, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Talc, Acrylates/Carbamate Copolymer, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Gossypium, Herbaceum (Cotton) Powder, Serica /Silk Powder/Poudre De Soie, Retinyl, Palmitate, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Glycerin, Collagen, Hydrogenated, Olive Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Prunus Armeniaca, (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Sodium Sulfate, Ceramide 2, Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil, Unsaponifiables, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Bambusa Arundinacea, Leaf Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, [May contain +/-: Carmine (CI 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (CI 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288), D&C Black No. 2 (CI 77266), Ferric Ferrocyanide (Ci, 77510), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Produce of

Made in UK

Net Contents

8ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Mascara ready? Follow these steps…Step 1: Hold the mascara brush and sweep right at the root of lashes and comb through the tips for lift and volume.Step 2: Wiggle the brush from root to tip to separate and define.Step 3: Ready for even more volume? Sweep the mascara wand through lashes again to lock in more lash definition!

