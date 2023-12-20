Rimmel Day 2 Night Mascara Black 9.5Ml Create 2 dramatically different looks with 1 amazing new system Double-ended cap features 2 applicator brushes, for length & volume Plump lashes up to 15x their normal thickness

Want the London look? Rimmel London Day-2-Night is a mascara that creates 2 dramatically different lash looks, all with 1 magic double cap! 1. Choose the Length cap in the day for exceptionally defined, ultra- lengthened lashes. Lashes are stretched to new distances. 2. Choose the Volume cap at night for up to 15X fuller lashes. Thickens lashes with voluptuous, oversized volume without a clump in sight. The magic double cap gives you the power to create a perfect lash look, day or night! Live the London Look.

Define, lengthen and curl your lashes with zero clumps Mascara in deep black colour Hydrogels for an ultra-smooth film on lashes Vitamin E-enriched formula that nourishes and boosts volume No clumping or sticking; mistake-free

Pack size: 9.5ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Paraffin, Glyceryl Stearate, Copernicia Cerifera, Cera/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire De Carnauba, Pvp, Cera, Alba/Beeswax/Cire D'Abeille, Propylene Glycol, Tribehenin, Polysorbate 20, Stearic Acid, Acrylates Copolymer, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Talc, Acrylates/Carbamate Copolymer, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Gossypium, Herbaceum (Cotton) Powder, Serica /Silk Powder/Poudre De Soie, Retinyl, Palmitate, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Glycerin, Collagen, Hydrogenated, Olive Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Prunus Armeniaca, (Apricot) Kernel Oil, Sodium Sulfate, Ceramide 2, Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil, Unsaponifiables, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Bambusa Arundinacea, Leaf Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, [May contain +/-: Carmine (CI 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (CI 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288), D&C Black No. 2 (CI 77266), Ferric Ferrocyanide (Ci, 77510), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Mica, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Produce of

Made in UK

Net Contents

8ml ℮

Preparation and Usage