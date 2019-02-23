By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Peppadew Stuffed With Cream Cheese 250G

Peppadew Stuffed With Cream Cheese 250G
£ 3.90
£1.56/100g

Product Description

  • Piquanté Peppers filled with cream cheese
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Piquanté Pepper (30%) (Pepper, Water, Sugar, Vinegar, Salt, Antioxidants: Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid; Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride), Cream Cheese (18%) (contains Cow's Milk, Acid Cultures, Salt, Microbial Rennet), Cream (contains Cow's Milk), Thickener: Cornstarch, Sugar, Salt, Water, Garlic, Thickener: Guar Gum, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Fish and Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated under oil and use within 3 days.Best before: see jar

Produce of

Germany (Cheese)

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • PEPPADEW® International (Pty) Ltd.
  • Factory 264,
  • Bravo Street,
  • Nkowankowa,
  • Letaba,

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Lane,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Lane,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.
  • www.PEPPADEW®.co.uk

Drained weight

140g

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper drained product 100 gper drained product 30 g
Energy 935 kJ281 kJ
-225 kcal68 kcal
Fat 17,1 g5,1 g
of which saturates 7,7 g2,3 g
Carbohydrate 14,4 g4,3 g
of which sugars 13,0 g3,9 g
Protein 2,5 g0,8 g
Salt 1,2 g0,4 g

