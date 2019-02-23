Peppadew Stuffed With Cream Cheese 250G

Product Description
- Piquanté Peppers filled with cream cheese
- Pack size: 250g
Rapeseed Oil, Piquanté Pepper (30%) (Pepper, Water, Sugar, Vinegar, Salt, Antioxidants: Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid; Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride), Cream Cheese (18%) (contains Cow's Milk, Acid Cultures, Salt, Microbial Rennet), Cream (contains Cow's Milk), Thickener: Cornstarch, Sugar, Salt, Water, Garlic, Thickener: Guar Gum, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Pepper
- May also contain Fish and Gluten
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated under oil and use within 3 days.Best before: see jar
Germany (Cheese)
140g
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per drained product 100 g
|per drained product 30 g
|Energy
|935 kJ
|281 kJ
|225 kcal
|68 kcal
|Fat
|17,1 g
|5,1 g
|of which saturates
|7,7 g
|2,3 g
|Carbohydrate
|14,4 g
|4,3 g
|of which sugars
|13,0 g
|3,9 g
|Protein
|2,5 g
|0,8 g
|Salt
|1,2 g
|0,4 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
