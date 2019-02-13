Amoy Ribbon Rice Noodles 2X150g

Could be thicker but happy they're gluten free!
Unfortunately it's only these or the very fine rice noodles in the Amoy range that are suitable for my husband, as he's coeliac and therefore allergic to gluten. Rice noodles aren't as robust as the thicker wheat noodles (and that's certainly the case for the finer rice noodles in the range), so they can tend to break up during the stir frying process. However, I'm just happy that there are some 'straight to wok' noodles available now, as it makes our weekly stir fry much less hassle!