Tesco Finest Pasta Spinach & Pinenut Salad 215G

Tesco Finest Pasta Spinach & Pinenut Salad 215G
£ 2.00
£0.93/100g
Offer
½ of a pack (108g)
  • Energy1227kJ 294kcal
    15%
  • Fat17.6g
    25%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1136kJ / 272kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta in a pesto dressing with spinach and toasted pine nuts.
  • With 30 month matured Parmigiano Reggiano and toasted pine nuts
  • Pack size: 215G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Rapeseed Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Spinach (3.5%), Sunflower Oil, Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Toasted Pine Nuts, Basil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

215g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (108g)
Energy1136kJ / 272kcal1227kJ / 294kcal
Fat16.3g17.6g
Saturates2.7g2.9g
Carbohydrate23.4g25.3g
Sugars1.2g1.3g
Fibre1.6g1.7g
Protein7.2g7.8g
Salt1.1g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

