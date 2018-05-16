Tesco Finest Pasta Spinach & Pinenut Salad 215G
- Energy1227kJ 294kcal15%
- Fat17.6g25%
- Saturates2.9g15%
- Sugars1.3g1%
- Salt1.1g18%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1136kJ / 272kcal
Product Description
- Pasta in a pesto dressing with spinach and toasted pine nuts.
- With 30 month matured Parmigiano Reggiano and toasted pine nuts
- Pack size: 215G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Rapeseed Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Spinach (3.5%), Sunflower Oil, Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Toasted Pine Nuts, Basil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Net Contents
215g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (108g)
|Energy
|1136kJ / 272kcal
|1227kJ / 294kcal
|Fat
|16.3g
|17.6g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|23.4g
|25.3g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.7g
|Protein
|7.2g
|7.8g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
