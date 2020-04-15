We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Mash Direct Chilli Baby Bakes 370G

5(1)Write a review
Mash Direct Chilli Baby Bakes 370G
£2.10
£5.68/kg

Third of pack (approx. 123g) contains:

Energy
476kJ
1113kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100g contains:

Product Description

  • Chilli Baby Bakes
  • Cooked fresh on our farm
  • Six generations of farming
  • Baby potatoes sprinkled with crumbs and seasoned with chilli
  • All products gluten free
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 370G

Information

Ingredients

Potato (86%), Chilli Marinade (4%) [Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Spices, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil Fully Hydrogenated, Spice Extracts, Natural Colour (Caramel), Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Flavouring], Olive Pomace Oil, Herb Crumb (4%) [Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Olive Pomace Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Lemon Peel], Chilli Flakes (0.5%), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated (Max 5°C).Eat within 2 days of opening.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place container on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven 190°C / 375°F/ Gas Mark 5 for 25-30 minutes. Stir and serve.
Check food is piping hot before serving.
Cooking appliances may vary, this is a guide only.

Produce of

Produced in Northern Ireland

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Name and address

  • Mash Direct Limited,
  • 81 Ballyrainey Road,
  • Comber,
  • Co. Down,
  • BT23 5JU,
  • N. Ireland.

Return to

  • Mash Direct Limited,
  • 81 Ballyrainey Road,
  • Comber,
  • Co. Down,
  • BT23 5JU,
  • N. Ireland.
  • 13 Upper Baggot Street,
  • 2nd Floor,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.
  • 9-10 St. Andrew Square,
  • Edinburgh,

Net Contents

370g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains:1/3 of a pack (approx. 123g) contains:
Energy: kJ/kcal386/92476/113
Fat 3.2g3.9g
of which saturates 0.5g0.6g
Carbohydrate 13.0g16.0g
of which sugars 0.9g1.1g
Fibre 2.3g2.8g
Protein 1.7g2.1g
Salt 0.2g0.2g
Pack contains 3 servings--
View all Starters & Sides

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

great tasting

5 stars

lovely potatoes, just heat in oven for 30mins, they go so well with roast chicken, lovely taste, and a kick of chilli, just enough to make them really tasty

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here