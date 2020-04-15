Mash Direct Chilli Baby Bakes 370G

great tasting
lovely potatoes, just heat in oven for 30mins, they go so well with roast chicken, lovely taste, and a kick of chilli, just enough to make them really tasty
medium
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100g contains:
Potato (86%), Chilli Marinade (4%) [Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Spices, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil Fully Hydrogenated, Spice Extracts, Natural Colour (Caramel), Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Flavouring], Olive Pomace Oil, Herb Crumb (4%) [Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Olive Pomace Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Lemon Peel], Chilli Flakes (0.5%), Salt
Keep refrigerated (Max 5°C).Eat within 2 days of opening.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place container on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven 190°C / 375°F/ Gas Mark 5 for 25-30 minutes. Stir and serve.
Check food is piping hot before serving.
Cooking appliances may vary, this is a guide only.
Produced in Northern Ireland
Pack contains 3 servings
370g
|Typical Values
|100g contains:
|1/3 of a pack (approx. 123g) contains:
|Energy: kJ/kcal
|386/92
|476/113
|Fat
|3.2g
|3.9g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|13.0g
|16.0g
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|2.8g
|Protein
|1.7g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Pack contains 3 servings
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
lovely potatoes, just heat in oven for 30mins, they go so well with roast chicken, lovely taste, and a kick of chilli, just enough to make them really tasty