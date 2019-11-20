By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Galaxy Milk Chocolate Bar 200G

image 1 of Galaxy Milk Chocolate Bar 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g
5x = 24g
  • Energy547kJ 131kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2280kJ

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate
  • Galaxy Smooth and Creamy Milk Chocolate is a delicious and indulgent treat that can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, lovingly created to melt in your mouth. ®
  • Galaxy® Choose Pleasure™ Since 2010, all of Galaxy Smooth Milk Chocolate bars across the UK & Ireland have carried the Rainforest Alliance Certified™ seal. This certification programme helps thousands of farmers around the world gain the tools and techniques necessary to protect wildlife, the environment and the rights and welfare of their workers and families - now and for future generations.
  • So, when you next sit down and relax into your moment of indulgence, Galaxy might just bring an even bigger smile to your face.
  • Break, share, and unwind, perfect for sharing with friends and family
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk chocolate contains vegetable fats in addition to coca butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Number of uses

Portions per pack: -8; Portion size: 24.0g

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 24g (%*)
Energy2280kJ547kJ (7%)
-546kcal131kcal (7%)
Fat32.4g7.8g (11%)
of which saturates19.6g4.7g (24%)
Carbohydrate56.0g13.4g (5%)
of which sugars55.4g13.3g (15%)
Protein6.7g1.6g (3%)
Salt0.25g0.06g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

