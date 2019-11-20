Galaxy Milk Chocolate Bar 200G

- Energy547kJ 131kcal7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2280kJ
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate
- Galaxy Smooth and Creamy Milk Chocolate is a delicious and indulgent treat that can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, lovingly created to melt in your mouth. ®
- Galaxy® Choose Pleasure™ Since 2010, all of Galaxy Smooth Milk Chocolate bars across the UK & Ireland have carried the Rainforest Alliance Certified™ seal. This certification programme helps thousands of farmers around the world gain the tools and techniques necessary to protect wildlife, the environment and the rights and welfare of their workers and families - now and for future generations.
- So, when you next sit down and relax into your moment of indulgence, Galaxy might just bring an even bigger smile to your face.
- Break, share, and unwind, perfect for sharing with friends and family
- Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD-D
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk chocolate contains vegetable fats in addition to coca butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Number of uses
Portions per pack: -8; Portion size: 24.0g
Name and address
- GB:
- Freepost Mars.
- IRL:
- Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB:
- Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk
- www.marsnutrition.co.uk
- IRL:
- Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 24g (%*)
|Energy
|2280kJ
|547kJ (7%)
|-
|546kcal
|131kcal (7%)
|Fat
|32.4g
|7.8g (11%)
|of which saturates
|19.6g
|4.7g (24%)
|Carbohydrate
|56.0g
|13.4g (5%)
|of which sugars
|55.4g
|13.3g (15%)
|Protein
|6.7g
|1.6g (3%)
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.06g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019