Baxters Luxury Cullen Skink Soup 400G

Superb fish soup made with one of the tastiest fish you can get, Haddock, it's expensive for a tin of soup but then again it's not just another tin of soup anyway, it's a real meal in itself. Best heated on a low heat on the cooker, or the ULTIMATE is have it served in a restaurant in Cullen by the sea where the fish was probably caught..! I've done it so I know.
very nice if expensive. maybe just a bit too much salt but very yummy