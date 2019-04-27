By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Baxters Luxury Cullen Skink Soup 400G

5(2)Write a review
Baxters Luxury Cullen Skink Soup 400G
£ 2.75
£0.69/100g

Product Description

  • Smoked Haddock Soup with Potatoes and Double Cream
  • Creamy smoked haddock chowder. A Scottish specialty inspired by the village of Cullen, made with hand-selected haddock from our finest smokeries.
  • We've spent time perfecting this traditional, North-East of Scotland, fish chowder recipe. The finest haddock is specially selected and smoked over wood chips in a smokehouse to give this soup its distinct flavour. Scottish potatoes, onions & fresh double cream are then combined to make this uniquely special handmade soup.
  • Audrey Baxter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Scottish Specialities W.A. Baxter & Sons (Holdings) Ltd

  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Potatoes (19%), Smoked Haddock (Fish) (15%), Onions (7%), Double Cream (Milk) (5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Wheatflour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Stabiliser (Polyphosphates), Parsley, Black Pepper, Nutmeg Extract, Mace Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C. Consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only. Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not boil.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy 351kJ/84kcal1404kJ/336kcal
Fat 3.3g13.2g
of which saturates 2.0g8.0g
Carbohydrate 7.9g31.6g
of which sugars 3.5g14.0g
Fibre 0.5g2.0g
Protein 5.3g21.2g
Salt 1.1g4.4g
Serves 1--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Superb fish soup made with one of the tastiest fis

5 stars

Superb fish soup made with one of the tastiest fish you can get, Haddock, it's expensive for a tin of soup but then again it's not just another tin of soup anyway, it's a real meal in itself. Best heated on a low heat on the cooker, or the ULTIMATE is have it served in a restaurant in Cullen by the sea where the fish was probably caught..! I've done it so I know.

very nice if expensive. maybe just a bit too much

5 stars

very nice if expensive. maybe just a bit too much salt but very yummy

Usually bought next

Baxters Lobster Bisque Soup 400G

£ 1.85
£0.46/100g

Heinz Cream Of Tomato Soup 400G

£ 0.95
£0.24/100g

Offer

Heinz Cream Of Chicken Soup 400G

£ 0.95
£0.24/100g

Offer

Baxters Cream Of Asparagus Soup 400G

£ 1.85
£0.46/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here