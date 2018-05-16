By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Royal Gajar Halwa Dessert 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Royal Gajar Halwa Dessert 250G
£ 3.00
£1.20/100g

Product Description

  • Indian dessert made with carrots, cooked in pure ghee and flavored with cardamom, pistachio nuts and almonds.
  • Best eaten warm!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Carrots (32%), Milk, Sugar, Clarified Butter (Milk) (13%) [Clarified Butter (Milk), Natural Colour: E160a], Almonds (3%), Pistachio Nuts (2%), Milk Powder, Cardamom Powder, Colours: E104, E124

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.For use by date see side of packet.

Produce of

Made in UK

Warnings

  • E104, E124 colours may have an adverse effect on activity and attention children.

Name and address

  • Bombay Halwa Ltd.,
  • Southall,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB2 4AB.

Return to

  • Questions & Comments
  • sales@bombayhalwa.com
  • Bombay Halwa Ltd.,
  • Southall,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB2 4AB.
  • www.royalsweets.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100g
Energy kJ1503
kcal360
Fat (g)19.0
of which saturates (g)12.7
Carbohydrate (g)35.9
of which sugars (g)32.6
Fibre (g)6.7
Protein (g)8.0
Salt (g)0.10

Safety information

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

