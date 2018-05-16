Royal Gajar Halwa Dessert 250G

Product Description
- Indian dessert made with carrots, cooked in pure ghee and flavored with cardamom, pistachio nuts and almonds.
- Best eaten warm!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Carrots (32%), Milk, Sugar, Clarified Butter (Milk) (13%) [Clarified Butter (Milk), Natural Colour: E160a], Almonds (3%), Pistachio Nuts (2%), Milk Powder, Cardamom Powder, Colours: E104, E124
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.For use by date see side of packet.
Produce of
Made in UK
Warnings
- E104, E124 colours may have an adverse effect on activity and attention children.
Name and address
- Bombay Halwa Ltd.,
- Southall,
- Middlesex,
- UB2 4AB.
Return to
- Questions & Comments
- sales@bombayhalwa.com
- www.royalsweets.com
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|Energy kJ
|1503
|kcal
|360
|Fat (g)
|19.0
|of which saturates (g)
|12.7
|Carbohydrate (g)
|35.9
|of which sugars (g)
|32.6
|Fibre (g)
|6.7
|Protein (g)
|8.0
|Salt (g)
|0.10
Safety information
