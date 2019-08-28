By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ellas Kitchen Chicken Casserole

4.5(88)Write a review
Ellas Kitchen Chicken Casserole
£ 1.50
£11.54/kg

Product Description

  • Chicken + Rice Casserole with Apricots
  • My dad promised me that all of our food would be full of goodness + taste yummy too!
  • Ella x
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sing up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm an organic chicken, veg, fruit + rice meal - I'm perfectly balanced for growing babies.
  • Who am I for? My ingredients and textures are suitable for babies from 7 months. My flavours are a new journey for tiny taste buds to explore and my lumps and chunks are specifically designed to help your baby to chew.
  • 100% I'm organic
  • Textured not lumpy
  • No added sugar or salt
  • No big lumps and nothing artificial
  • Just yummy organic food for babies
  • I contain naturally occuring sugars
  • Pack size: 130G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Vegetable Stock 33%: (Water and Organic Vegetables: Carrots, Parsnips, Leeks, Onions and Swedes), Organic Carrots 23%, Organic Chicken 11%, Organic Broccoli 11%, Organic Onions 11%, Organic Fruit 5% (Apricots and Raisins), Organic Rice 5%, Organic Mixed Herbs <1% (Mint, Marjoram, Parsley, Thyme), Organic Peppercorns <1%, Other Stuff 0%

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard.Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours.

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: To warm me, simply tear off the top of my pouch, stand me in hot water or squeeze me into a saucepan. You can also microwave me - pop me in standing up and whizz me around until warm. Always be careful, hot food can burn. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch yo us.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 261kJ/62kcal339kJ/80kcal
Fat 1.0g1.3g
-of which saturates 0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate 9.1g11.8g
-of which sugars 4.2g5.5g
Fibre 1.6g2.1g
Protein 3.3g4.3g
Salt 0.07g0.09g

Safety information

88 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent meal choice!

5 stars

Got this a while ago for my baby and he loved it! It’s got great texture and a lovely flavour too, I got my husband to try a bit just to make sure! My little one seemed happy and fulfilled from it and it kept him full up for a good couple of hours. Very happy mummy :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy for on-the-go mealtimes

4 stars

The pouch is so handy for when we're eating out! We could squeeze it straight onto his spoon, or put it in a bowl so he was part of mealtime when we're out. Baby really enjoyed it, and it's great to keep having a variety of flavours and textures on his weaning journey. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My fussy eater loved it!

5 stars

My 10 month old is a terribly fussy eater but absolutely loved this meal. It wasn't too lumpy for him but still filling. I felt reassured he was getting good quality after reading the ingredients. This was the first of the near based meals we had tried but have since moved into more flavours. This was a good gentle introduction I think. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ate the whole lot!

5 stars

Our daughter is seven months old and we recently introduced protein into her diet, so this chicken casserole seemed like a fab option. She loved it - it has a yummy herby taste and is just the right texture, not too lumpy but not totally smooth. I ended up squeezing it into her mouth as she couldn’t get it off the spoon fast enough! Will definitely purchase this one in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious for little taste buds!

5 stars

My Son really enjoyed this. I even tasted a little, and it did taste pretty good. Smelt ok too. The little lumps were of a good size for my son and easily manageable. I thoroughly recommend Ella’s Kitchen products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

She loved it!

5 stars

Got this a as free sample a month ago. My daughter at 7 months loved it! Smelt amazing! Looked very colourful. She ate the whole lot! I will be buying this product again! She really enjoyed it.......... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Convenient!

5 stars

Very handy for on the go or a quick last minute dinner or lunch. I feel the texture could have been a little lumpier but overall my little girl enjoyed it! It smelled delicious, and was obviously a hit as she ate it all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The little one loved it

4 stars

We normally give our little one home made food but when on the go that can tricky. This meal was perfect for her and she loved it. It's great that it was dairy free as she has a cmpa so giving pouches can be restricted. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Textures!

5 stars

This product was sent to us as a new product to try! & WOW! The right amount of textures & it tasted amazing too! My little one enjoyed it that much she wanted to suck the rest out which never happens! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy chicken dinner!

5 stars

My 9 month old really enjoyed this variation on "chicken and veg". Packed with lots of vegetables and even some fruit to give a gentle sweet taste that my little girl loved. Will definitely buy again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

