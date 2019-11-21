Ellas Kitchen Beef Stew

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Wonderfully Warming Beef Stew with Spuds
  • My dad promised me that all of our food would be full of goodness + taste yummy too!
  • Ella x
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm an organic beef, potatoes + veg meal. I'm yummy and perfectly balanced for growing babies.
  • Who am I for? My ingredients and textures are suitable for babies from 7 months. My flavours are a new journey for tiny taste buds to explore and my texture is designed to encourage your baby to begin to chew.
  • I'm organic
  • Textured not lumpy
  • Just yummy organic food for babies
  • No added sugar or salt - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • No big lumps and nothing artificial
  • Pack size: 130G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Vegetable Stock 35% (Water and Organic Vegetables: Carrots, Parsnips, Leeks, Onions and Swedes), Organic Carrots 22%, Organic Potatoes 22%, Organic Beef 11%, Organic Tomatoes 6%, Organic Parsnips 4%, Organic Mixed Herbs <1% (Thyme, Parsley, Marjoram, Basil, Rosemary), Organic Peppercorns <1%, Other Stuff 0%

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours.

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water or squeeze me into a saucepan. Always be careful, hot food can burn. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby. Never put my pouch in the microwave.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 202kJ/48kcal262kJ/62kcal
Fat 1.4g1.8g
- of which saturates0.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate 5.3g6.9g
- of which sugars2.0g2.6g
Fibre 1.5g2.0g
Protein 2.8g3.6g
Salt 0.06g0.08g

Safety information

View more safety information

89 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Good but room to improve

3 stars

Well, it smells good and she ate the lot! It seems to have good ingredients too. We were disappointed with the texture/thickness. It was VERY puréed when, at 7 months, we are able to have more thicker foods and to encourage baby to chew. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really yummy

5 stars

So pleased we got to sample this as my son really enjoyed it. Will definitely get this one again. It smelt really nice and the consistency wasn’t to lumpy. He finished the whole sachets on one sitting [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells better than it looks

4 stars

Received this about a month ago, and I quite like that its thicker with chunks. As it's easier to spoon feed, and gets my little boy use to chewing food. It doesn't look appetizing, but smells very scrummy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Ymmy

4 stars

I received this as a sample item and was really pleased. The texture was great for my little boy who loved it. I just would like to have more time to use the packet as my little doesn't eat the full packet over two days [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lip smacking stew!

5 stars

My one year old isn’t a fan of beef. Whether it’s the flavour or the texture, he just didn’t like it. However, the beef stew with spud was eaten with enthusiasm and he was licking it off the spoon, the bowl and his fingers! It’s a major milestone. Although he rarely has purées these days, he doesn’t say no to this one and has even gnawed on a piece of roast beef recently. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My fussy eater loved it

5 stars

My little one is quite a fussy eater, preferring lumpy or finger foods, so I usually struggle to feed him anything that is too smooth. This was quite thick and my little one seemed to love it, eating nearly the whole pack in one sitting. I will get this one again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

Daughter loved the taste had to go out and buy more as she turns her nose at all other beef products even home cooked but loves this. Would definitely atly recommend to friends and family and anyone with a fussy young child [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not a favourite unfortunately

3 stars

We love the Ella’s kitchen products. My daughter has never refused one until now and unfortunately we seem to have found one my girl doesn’t like. However, packaging great. Ingredients seem fantastic, just not to her tastes which is a shame. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great wholesome product

5 stars

My 12 month old is very picky about food and still insisting on purée with minimal lumps. He really enjoyed this beef stew. It has good honest ingredients that I feel confident giving to my baby knowing he will be having a balanced meal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for my little one!

5 stars

These pouches are perfect for my little one especially if you are a busy working mum and on the go. There’s nothing extra added like some other brands what you see is what you get. My daughter loves the taste of them and always wants more after. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

