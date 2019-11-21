Ellas Kitchen Beef Stew

Good but room to improve 3 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 21st November 2019 Well, it smells good and she ate the lot! It seems to have good ingredients too. We were disappointed with the texture/thickness. It was VERY puréed when, at 7 months, we are able to have more thicker foods and to encourage baby to chew. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really yummy 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 4th November 2019 So pleased we got to sample this as my son really enjoyed it. Will definitely get this one again. It smelt really nice and the consistency wasn’t to lumpy. He finished the whole sachets on one sitting [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells better than it looks 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 1st November 2019 Received this about a month ago, and I quite like that its thicker with chunks. As it's easier to spoon feed, and gets my little boy use to chewing food. It doesn't look appetizing, but smells very scrummy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Ymmy 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 31st October 2019 I received this as a sample item and was really pleased. The texture was great for my little boy who loved it. I just would like to have more time to use the packet as my little doesn't eat the full packet over two days [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lip smacking stew! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 My one year old isn’t a fan of beef. Whether it’s the flavour or the texture, he just didn’t like it. However, the beef stew with spud was eaten with enthusiasm and he was licking it off the spoon, the bowl and his fingers! It’s a major milestone. Although he rarely has purées these days, he doesn’t say no to this one and has even gnawed on a piece of roast beef recently. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My fussy eater loved it 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 My little one is quite a fussy eater, preferring lumpy or finger foods, so I usually struggle to feed him anything that is too smooth. This was quite thick and my little one seemed to love it, eating nearly the whole pack in one sitting. I will get this one again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 Daughter loved the taste had to go out and buy more as she turns her nose at all other beef products even home cooked but loves this. Would definitely atly recommend to friends and family and anyone with a fussy young child [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not a favourite unfortunately 3 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 We love the Ella’s kitchen products. My daughter has never refused one until now and unfortunately we seem to have found one my girl doesn’t like. However, packaging great. Ingredients seem fantastic, just not to her tastes which is a shame. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great wholesome product 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 My 12 month old is very picky about food and still insisting on purée with minimal lumps. He really enjoyed this beef stew. It has good honest ingredients that I feel confident giving to my baby knowing he will be having a balanced meal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]