By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Good Boy Chewy Chicken Dumbbells 90G

5(2)Write a review
Good Boy Chewy Chicken Dumbbells 90G
£ 2.00
£22.23/kg

Product Description

  • A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs
  • These Chewy Chicken Dumbbells are made with super duper tasty 100% natural chicken breast meat so are sure to become one of your dog's favourite treats. Being wheat and cereal free and containing no artificial colours or flavours, as well as being lip smackingly tasty, they're healthy too with only 2% fat.
  • Making dog's tails waggle is second nature here at Good Boy. We produce really exciting, yummy treats to keep your dog happy as well as entertained.
  • Lovingly made with 100% natural chicken breast meat
  • Loved by puppies & small dogs
  • Low in fat
  • Get your dog's tail wagging!
  • Pack size: 90G
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (70%), Rawhide, Potato Starch, Glycerin, Albumen and Salt, Additives: Sensory Additives: Colourants

Storage

To keep this treat in tip top condition, once opened, reseal and store somewhere cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feed as a treat and make sure this treat is given to your dog under supervision, on a non stainable surface. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water - just in case they get really thirsty. Not suitable for puppies under 4 months. This pouch may contain a deoxidiser sachet which must be discarded and not fed to your dog.

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.
  • www.armitages.co.uk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Crude Protein 56%
Fat Content 2%
Crude Fibres1%
Crude Ash2%
Moisture14%

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good for sensitive tummy’s

5 stars

My chihuahua loves these and it’s very kind on her sensitive tummy ,have tried a lot of other treats but most of them upset her but these don’t 🙂

Fabulous

5 stars

Very good quality and 'Bertie' loves them

Usually bought next

Wagtastic Chic Bones Dog Chew Treats 90G

£ 2.00
£22.23/kg

Wagtastic Duck & Calcium Bones Dog Treats

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Tesco Sausages Beef Puppy Treats 12 Sausages 30G

£ 1.00
£33.34/kg

Tesco Sausages Beef & Game Dog Treats 4 Sausages 70G

£ 1.00
£14.29/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here