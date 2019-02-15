By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Good Boy Meat Treat Chicken Breast Fillet

2(1)Write a review
Good Boy Meat Treat Chicken Breast Fillet
£ 2.00
£28.58/kg

Product Description

  • A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs
  • Making dog's tails waggle is second nature here at Good Boy. We produce really exciting, yummy treats to keep your dog happy as well as entertained. These Chewy Chicken Fillets are made with super duper tasty 100% natural chicken breast meat so are sure to become one of your dog's favourite treats. Having been roasted in their own natural juices to preserve the real chicken meat flavour, these tasty fillets are wheat and cereal free and contain no artificial colours or flavours. As well as being lip smackingly tasty, they're healthy too with only 2% fat. What's more, their tough texture means they are a great way of keeping your dog's gnashers clean and healthy.
  • Yummy dog treats
  • Lovingly made with 100% natural chicken breast meat
  • Perfect for sensitive tummies
  • Get your dog's tail wagging!
  • Low in fat
  • Wheat and cereal free
  • Contain no artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 70G
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (90%), Potato Starch, Glycerin, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Wheat

Storage

To keep this treat in tip top condition, once opened, reseal and store somewhere cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feed as a treat and make sure this to your dog under supervision, on a non stainable surface. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water - just in case they get really thirsty.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Not suitable for under 4 months. This pouch may contain a deoxidiser sachet which must be discarded and not fed to your dog.

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.
  • www.armitages.co.uk

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Crude Protein60%
Fat Content2%
Crude Fibres1%
Crude Ash5.5%
Moisture18%

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for under 4 months. This pouch may contain a deoxidiser sachet which must be discarded and not fed to your dog.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

FAR TOO HARD

2 stars

FAR TOO HARD

Usually bought next

Tesco Sausages Beef & Game Dog Treats 4 Sausages 70G

£ 1.00
£14.29/kg

Wagtastic Treat Chicken Bites 50G

£ 1.00
£20.00/kg

Good Boy Chewy Chicken Strips Dog Chew Treats 80G

£ 2.00
£25.00/kg

Good Boy Chicken & Carrot Sticks Dog Treat 80G

£ 2.00
£25.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here