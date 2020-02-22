By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Good Boy Meat Treat Beef Jerky 80G

£ 2.00
£25.00/kg

Product Description

  • A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs
  • These Tender Beef Fillets are made with super duper succulent natural beef so are sure to become one of your dog's favourite treats. Having been roasted in their own natural juices to preserve the real beef meat flavour, these tasty fillets don't contain any artificial colours or flavours. And as well as being lip smackingly tasty, they're healthy too with only 2% fat.
  • Making dog's tails waggle is second nature here at Good Boy. We produce really exciting, yummy treats to keep your dog happy as well as entertained.
  • Lovingly made with 100% natural beef fillet meat
  • Lip smackingly tasty
  • Get your dog's tail wagging!
  • No artificial colours or flavourings
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Beef (73%), Glycerin, Potato Starch, Albumen, Salt, Additives: Sensory Additives: Colourants, Technological Additives: Preservatives

Storage

To keep this treat in tip top condition, once opened, reseal and store somewhere cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feed as a treat and make sure this treat is given to your dog under supervision, on a non stainable surface. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water - just in case they get really thirsty. Not suitable for puppies under 4 months. This pouch may contain a deoxidiser sachet which must be discarded and not fed to your dog.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.
  • www.armitages.co.uk

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Crude Protein33%
Fat Content2%
Crude Fibres1%
Crude Ash2.5%
Moisture34%

Using Product Information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Natural and safe

5 stars

Pure and natural one of few treats without sugar sift easy to chew for little dogs

