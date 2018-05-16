By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Whole Star Anise 11G

Tesco Whole Star Anise 11G
£ 0.85
£0.77/10g
One clove
  • Energy16kJ 4kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1610kJ / 385kcal

Product Description

  • Whole star anise.
  • POTENT & SWEET
  • POTENT & SWEET
  • Pack size: 11g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Approx. 11 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

11g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1610kJ / 385kcal16kJ / 4kcal
Fat15.9g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate35.6g0.4g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre14.6g0.1g
Protein17.6g0.2g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

