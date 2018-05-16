By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Genius Multiseed Rolls 4 Pack

image 1 of Genius Multiseed Rolls 4 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.50/each

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Seeded Rolls
  • Our Genius Story
  • I started Genius to help my gluten intolerant son enjoy great tasting bread. From small beginnings in my own kitchen, Genius grew beyond gluten free loaves, into delicious rolls, wraps and more. And because they're all gluten free and full of fibre, they're enjoyed by anyone who wants to take a bit more care of their tummy.
  • Lucinda
  • Supercharged with seeds and deliciously gluten free
  • High in fibre
  • Milk free
  • Low in sugar and saturated fat
  • Made without wheat
  • Suitable for Coeliacs and Vegetarians
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Starches (Maize, Potato, Tapioca), Mixed Seeds (14%) (Sunflower, Linseed, Flaxseed, Millet, Poppy), Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Black Treacle, Psyllium Husk, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Yeast, Rice Flour, Free Range Dried Egg White, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Fermented Maize Starch

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Our rolls keep better when they're cool and dry.Want to save some for later? Check the bag is sealed and pop them in the freezer as soon as possible, and definitely before the best before date. For Best Before Date, see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced & packed in the UK

Number of uses

Number of servings: 4. Serving size: 70g

Name and address

  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.

Return to

  • Any Questions?
  • www.geniusglutenfree.com
  • Customer Careline: 0800 019 2736

Net Contents

4 x Rolls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Roll (Typically 70g)% RI*
Energy 1213kJ849kJ10%
-290kcal203kcal10%
Fat 11g7.7g11%
of which saturates 0.9g0.6g3%
Carbohydrate 38g27g10%
of which sugars 4.1g2.9g3%
Fibre 11g7.7g
Protein 4.4g3.1g6%
Salt 0.72g0.50g8%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Number of servings: 4. Serving size: 70g---

