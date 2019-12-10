By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dow's Master Blend Finest Reserve Port 75Cl

4.5(8)Write a review
Dow's Master Blend Finest Reserve Port 75Cl
£ 8.50
£8.50/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Port - Fortified Wine
  • A rich and full-bodied Port in the classic style. Excellent ruby colour with robust and fresh red and black fruit aromas. Full, well rounded and with rich berry fruit flavours. Good backbone of soft, peppery tannins and ending with the characteristic Dow's slightly drier finish.
  • Dow's winemaker has made a careful selection of the best wines ageing in the Dow's Lodge that are at perfect maturity to create Master Blend Reserve. The concentrated rich fruit flavours of this wine have gained depth and smoothness that perfectly complement dark chocolate or cheese based desserts.
  • Dow's Port is owned by the Symington family, which has a tradition of Port making that dates back over centuries. Dow's Ports come from Quinta do Bomfim and Quinta da Senhora da Ribeira: both estates were originally acquired by the company in the 19th century and today they produce some of the greatest wines in the Douro.
  • Dow's was one of the first Port houses to invest in the Upper Douro Valley, acquiring in 1896 the Quinta do Bomfim near the village of Pinhâo. Bomfim's 49 hectares (121 acres) of south-facing vineyards, give optimal ripening conditions. The old vines on stone-walled terraces planted by Maurice, John and Ron Symington in the 1920s bring added complexity to the traditional dry finish of Dow's Ports. Dow's is owned by the Symington family, Port producers for five generations since 1882, although through their great-grandmother Beatrice, they can trace their Port ancestry back to the 17th century. Today, five members of the Symington family work in the company, responsible for the vineyards and the winemaking of all Dow's Ports.

Dow's is owned and managed by the fourth generation of the Symington family, Port producers since the 19th Century. The family, whose experience dates back over 100 years, supervises all the vineyards, winemaking and ageing of this wine. Dow's owns two of the Douro's finest Quintas, Senhora da Ribeira and Bomfim. They were acquired in 1890 and 1896, making Dow's one of the first houses to invest in premium vineyards.

  • Port wine
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The concentrated rich fruit flavours of this wine have gained depth and smoothness that perfectly compliment dark chocolate or cheese based desserts, or this wine can be much enjoyed on its own.

Region of Origin

Douro

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

15

ABV

20% vol

Producer

Symington Family Estates, Vinhos LDA, Oporto, Portugal

Type of Closure

Other

Country

Portugal

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Reserve - European Wine. Dow's winemaker has made a careful selection of the best wines growing in Dow's Lodge that are at perfect maturity to create Master Blend Reserve.

History

  • For over two centuries Dow's has been associated with the finest Port produced in the Upper Douro Valley.

Regional Information

  • Dow's pioneered vineyard ownership in the region, acquiring Quinta da Senhora da Ribeira in 1890 and Quinta do Bomfim in 1896.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: Label

Storage

This bottle should be stored lying down in a cool dark place

Produce of

Product of Portugal

Name and address

  • Symington Family Estates,
  • Vinhos,
  • LDA.,
  • V. N. GAIA.

Return to

  • John E Fells and Sons Ltd,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • HP4 3ZE,
  • UK.
  • Tel: (01442) 870900
  • www.dows-port.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Port

3 stars

At the reduced price it is a worthwhile buy. Port lovers will not be surprised when I say it does not inspire! What it does do is allow you to imbibe without breaking the bank, allowing you to keep the finer vintages for special occasions.

Remember Port & Lemon?

4 stars

I quite like port with cheese but as the weather has turned hot and the bottle price has halved, I am back to Port & Lemon - cheaper than Sangria.

A good example

4 stars

I consider Dow's Master blend finest reserve port to be a quality port with good body and colour. The taste is of a refined port with style and palette and does not disappoint. It keeps well and for the price is an excellent buy. I note that when it is served the whole bottle is nearly always consumed with favourable comments.

Great Port When on Offer

5 stars

If you can get this when it's £8 a bottle it knocks the socks off similarly priced Ports! Even at £12 its still good value. Very smooth with lots of character.

Dows Master Blend Port

5 stars

Dow's Master Blend Finest Reserve is the perfect everyday Port. Smooth, mellow and with a distinctive taste, I would strongly advise that you at least try this excellent blend.

A Really Good Non-Vintage Port

5 stars

I do like my port! At £8 a bottle, I was not necessarily expecting great things, but this was well worth a try. We've just finished the bottle we opened two days ago, in my case with a good Brie. It was good straight out of the bottle but, after two days, I think it is even better and compares very well with good LBVs costing considerably more. Excellent value and very more-ish. Another case is on the way...

good value

4 stars

This port is value for money when on offer - will buy again

best port i've tasted

5 stars

thought I had better buy a bottle of port at Christmas to offer any surprise visitors and saw this half-price at Tesco's (£6 or £6-50). We never got to use it until mid-January and, although I'm not a port expert, this is certainly the smoothest I've tasted.

Usually bought next

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Harveys Bristol Cream Sherry 1L

£ 10.00
£7.50/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Taylor's Late Bottled Vintage Port 75Cl

£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here