Dow's Master Blend Finest Reserve Port 75Cl

Port
At the reduced price it is a worthwhile buy. Port lovers will not be surprised when I say it does not inspire! What it does do is allow you to imbibe without breaking the bank, allowing you to keep the finer vintages for special occasions.
Remember Port & Lemon?
I quite like port with cheese but as the weather has turned hot and the bottle price has halved, I am back to Port & Lemon - cheaper than Sangria.
A good example
I consider Dow's Master blend finest reserve port to be a quality port with good body and colour. The taste is of a refined port with style and palette and does not disappoint. It keeps well and for the price is an excellent buy. I note that when it is served the whole bottle is nearly always consumed with favourable comments.
Great Port When on Offer
If you can get this when it's £8 a bottle it knocks the socks off similarly priced Ports! Even at £12 its still good value. Very smooth with lots of character.
Dows Master Blend Port
Dow's Master Blend Finest Reserve is the perfect everyday Port. Smooth, mellow and with a distinctive taste, I would strongly advise that you at least try this excellent blend.
A Really Good Non-Vintage Port
I do like my port! At £8 a bottle, I was not necessarily expecting great things, but this was well worth a try. We've just finished the bottle we opened two days ago, in my case with a good Brie. It was good straight out of the bottle but, after two days, I think it is even better and compares very well with good LBVs costing considerably more. Excellent value and very more-ish. Another case is on the way...
good value
This port is value for money when on offer - will buy again
best port i've tasted
thought I had better buy a bottle of port at Christmas to offer any surprise visitors and saw this half-price at Tesco's (£6 or £6-50). We never got to use it until mid-January and, although I'm not a port expert, this is certainly the smoothest I've tasted.