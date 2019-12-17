6 Pack Tiger Rolls

I only ate two they were burnt and bitter. They ne
I only ate two they were burnt and bitter. They never have been before so I am trying them again
Not freshly made
When ordered online, they are very dry, may have been baked the day before as they werent fresh. Delicious if bought in-store
It is very delicate, but it can even dry out on th
It is very delicate, but it can even dry out on the day of purchase.
Nice instore, stale online
Arrived stale and hard. Marked for use that day, but were already solid, bounce off the worktop stale.
Awful
Sorry Tesco but they are NOT tiger rolls. Arrived with two broken?? The crust was so hard they actually snapped into bits. We tried the remaining rolls- tasteless and hard. No colour and confused as to the tiger role discription. Would not buy again
FRESH???!!! CONCRETE
Ordered these rolls online. Collected at 11.30am. They were rock hard on the outside, I put my finger through one picking the pack up. When I cut INTO them they disintegrated. Ended up warming them and having them with soup the same day. DONT WASTE YOUR MONEY ON THESE
Disappointing taste
Several times I have bought these rolls on the basis they were ‘Tiger Rolls’ from the Yate store, each time they have had no coating to make them taste like a tiger roll so they just taste like a plain roll. If you look at them they have no colour to them so don’t seem to have anything on them. It’s happened on several occasions as at forward I thought I was just unlucky or they’d missed out my ones accidentally but it seems they never taste like anything other than a plain roll. Please coat them more.
it was out of date when it arrived, not happy
Who has ruined the tiger rolls!
What has happened to the Tiger rolls. They are more like crusty rolls without the "tiger" flavour. Have had them for years from Tesco but the last couple of months not up to the normal standard. The bread is fine but may as well buy ordinary rolls but I keep hoping things will go back to normal.
I AM GOING TO ASK FOR A REFUND,
I HAD HOME DELIVERY AND THE ROLLS WERE HARD WITH THE SAME DAY BEST BEFORE DATE, WHEN I HAVE BOUGHT A TIGER LOAF IN STORE IT LASTED A WEEK AND STILL SOFT, NOT WORTH BUYING TIGER ROLLS STICK TO THE TIGER LOAF.