6 Pack Tiger Rolls

2(11)Write a review
£ 0.69
£0.12/each

Offer

One roll
  • Energy897kJ 212kcal
    11%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1229kJ / 290kcal

Product Description

  • Tiger Rolls 6PK
  • White rolls with a mottled tiger crust Hand brushed with a tiger paste for a distinctive taste and texture.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Palm Fat, Flour Treatment Agents (Ascorbic Acid, L-Cysteine), Malted Barley Extract, Stabiliser (Diphosphates).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Number of uses

6 Servings

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (73g)
Energy1229kJ / 290kcal897kJ / 212kcal
Fat1.8g1.3g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate56.4g41.2g
Sugars3.1g2.3g
Fibre2.6g1.9g
Protein10.8g7.9g
Salt1.0g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

11 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

I only ate two they were burnt and bitter. They ne

2 stars

I only ate two they were burnt and bitter. They never have been before so I am trying them again

Not freshly made

2 stars

When ordered online, they are very dry, may have been baked the day before as they werent fresh. Delicious if bought in-store

It is very delicate, but it can even dry out on th

4 stars

It is very delicate, but it can even dry out on the day of purchase.

Nice instore, stale online

1 stars

Arrived stale and hard. Marked for use that day, but were already solid, bounce off the worktop stale.

Awful

1 stars

Sorry Tesco but they are NOT tiger rolls. Arrived with two broken?? The crust was so hard they actually snapped into bits. We tried the remaining rolls- tasteless and hard. No colour and confused as to the tiger role discription. Would not buy again

FRESH???!!! CONCRETE

1 stars

Ordered these rolls online. Collected at 11.30am. They were rock hard on the outside, I put my finger through one picking the pack up. When I cut INTO them they disintegrated. Ended up warming them and having them with soup the same day. DONT WASTE YOUR MONEY ON THESE

Disappointing taste

1 stars

Several times I have bought these rolls on the basis they were ‘Tiger Rolls’ from the Yate store, each time they have had no coating to make them taste like a tiger roll so they just taste like a plain roll. If you look at them they have no colour to them so don’t seem to have anything on them. It’s happened on several occasions as at forward I thought I was just unlucky or they’d missed out my ones accidentally but it seems they never taste like anything other than a plain roll. Please coat them more.

it was out of date when it arrived, not happy

1 stars

it was out of date when it arrived, not happy

Who has ruined the tiger rolls!

3 stars

What has happened to the Tiger rolls. They are more like crusty rolls without the "tiger" flavour. Have had them for years from Tesco but the last couple of months not up to the normal standard. The bread is fine but may as well buy ordinary rolls but I keep hoping things will go back to normal.

I AM GOING TO ASK FOR A REFUND,

1 stars

I HAD HOME DELIVERY AND THE ROLLS WERE HARD WITH THE SAME DAY BEST BEFORE DATE, WHEN I HAVE BOUGHT A TIGER LOAF IN STORE IT LASTED A WEEK AND STILL SOFT, NOT WORTH BUYING TIGER ROLLS STICK TO THE TIGER LOAF.

