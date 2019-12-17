By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
6 Pack Crusty White Rolls

2(5)Write a review
6 Pack Crusty White Rolls
£ 0.69
£0.12/each

Offer

Each roll
  • Energy1012kJ 238kcal
    12%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1065kJ / 251kcal

Product Description

  • White bread roll.
  • Baked for a golden crust and soft, fluffy inside

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Triglycerides of Middle Chain Fatty Acids.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach roll (95g)
Energy1065kJ / 251kcal1012kJ / 238kcal
Fat0.8g0.8g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate51.9g49.3g
Sugars2.7g2.6g
Fibre1.9g1.8g
Protein8.1g7.7g
Salt0.8g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

FAR TOO HARD where are your fresh soft rolls

2 stars

FAR TOO HARD where are your fresh soft rolls these are awful bad for teeth

Rubbish

1 stars

Absolute rubbish got to be the worst rolls I’ve ever had.1 bite then in the bin,,,,,,

Not crusty!

1 stars

NOT CRUSTY, heavy, doughy. HORRIBLE!!!

I don't know why but Tesco crusty rolls always see

2 stars

I don't know why but Tesco crusty rolls always seem very doughy. The co-op seems to have mastered crusty rolls much better? Problem is I'm disabled so am not able to walk around the co-op.

Must be FRESH CRUSTY ROLLS NOT SOFT ones, but NOT

5 stars

Must be FRESH CRUSTY ROLLS NOT SOFT ones, but NOT STALE (yesterday's) please :-)

