6 Pack Crusty White Rolls

FAR TOO HARD where are your fresh soft rolls
FAR TOO HARD where are your fresh soft rolls these are awful bad for teeth
Rubbish
Absolute rubbish got to be the worst rolls I’ve ever had.1 bite then in the bin,,,,,,
Not crusty!
NOT CRUSTY, heavy, doughy. HORRIBLE!!!
I don't know why but Tesco crusty rolls always see
I don't know why but Tesco crusty rolls always seem very doughy. The co-op seems to have mastered crusty rolls much better? Problem is I'm disabled so am not able to walk around the co-op.
Must be FRESH CRUSTY ROLLS NOT SOFT ones, but NOT
Must be FRESH CRUSTY ROLLS NOT SOFT ones, but NOT STALE (yesterday's) please :-)