Jammin Tropical Juice Drink 1 Litre

5(2)Write a review
Jammin Tropical Juice Drink 1 Litre
£ 0.90
£0.09/100ml
Each 250ml serving contains
  • Energy329kJ 77kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars18.3g
    20%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 131kJ/31kcal

Product Description

  • Tropical juice drink made with fruit juices and purées from concentrate with sugar and sweeteners
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Tetra Pak®
  • Tetra Brik® Aseptic
  • Chill with the Caribbean taste
  • Made with fruit juice from concentrate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (21%) (Apple, Orange, Apricot Purée, Mango Purée, Lemon, Guava Purée, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Banana Purée, Passionfruit), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Sodium Saccharin), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Blackcurrant, Carrot), Colour (Beta Carotene)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 days.For Best Before End: See top of carton.

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving. Best served chilled.

Number of uses

This carton contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • If you are not completely satisfied with the quality of our product, please write to:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • www.princesgroup.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 250ml serving
Energy 131kJ/31kcal329kJ/77kcal
Fat 0g0g
(of which saturates) 0g0g
Carbohydrates7.3g18.3g
(of which sugars) 7.3g18.3g
Fibre 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

yummy yummy

5 stars

yummy yummy

lush drink

5 stars

lush drink

