Rustlers Cheese Burger Twin Pack 280G

Yeuk
Awful. I felt sick after eating just one. Pathetic. If you reduce the diameter of a circle by an eighth you halve the volume.
Sesame Seeded Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Sugar, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seeds, Salt, Emulsifier: E472e; Preservative: E282; Antioxidant: E300], Beef Burger (38%), [Beef (85%), Beef Fat, Soya Protein, Wheat Flour*, Dextrose, Salt, Sugar, Stabiliser: E451; Egg White Powder, Yeast Extract, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings], Rustlers Sauce [Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Mustard Flour, Flavouring, Gherkin, Mustard Seeds, Preservative: E202; Colour: E160c; Spices, Dill Oil], Processed Cheese Slice, [Cheese (Milk), Water, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifying Salts: E331, E339, E452; Flavouring (Milk), Milk Protein, Calcium Phosphate, Salt, Acidity Regulator: E330; Colours: E160a, E160c], *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin
Keep in the fridge & don't freeze.
This pack contains 2 burgers, 1 burger is 1 serving
2 x 140g
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1102kJ/263 kcal
|Fat
|12.4g
|of which saturates
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|24.4g
|of which sugars
|4.9g
|Protein
|12.7g
|Salt
|1.1g
|This pack contains 2 burgers, 1 burger is 1 serving
|-
Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019