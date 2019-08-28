By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rustlers Cheese Burger Twin Pack 280G
£ 2.50
£8.93/kg

Product Description

  • A flame grilled beef burger in a sesame seeded bun, with a processed cheese slice and a sachet of Rustlers sauce.
  • A good cheeseburger is definitely one of life's simple pleasures. Flame grilled finest quality beef with melted cheese and a dollop of Rustlers sauce make for smiley, happy, satisfied people!
  • Rustlers are a range of tasty, genuine flame grilled burgers and hot sandwiches which can be enjoyed straight from the microwave.
  • From ensuring each product is fully traceable to the farm of origin, to developing a range of signature sauces to complement each product, Rustlers go the extra mile to stay on top of the game; continually testing and refining its products to ensure you are getting the best taste, always.
  • Packaged in protective atmosphere.
  • With our signature sauce
  • Heat to enjoy
  • 100% traceable
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Sesame Seeded Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Sugar, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seeds, Salt, Emulsifier: E472e; Preservative: E282; Antioxidant: E300], Beef Burger (38%), [Beef (85%), Beef Fat, Soya Protein, Wheat Flour*, Dextrose, Salt, Sugar, Stabiliser: E451; Egg White Powder, Yeast Extract, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings], Rustlers Sauce [Tomato Puree, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Mustard Flour, Flavouring, Gherkin, Mustard Seeds, Preservative: E202; Colour: E160c; Spices, Dill Oil], Processed Cheese Slice, [Cheese (Milk), Water, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifying Salts: E331, E339, E452; Flavouring (Milk), Milk Protein, Calcium Phosphate, Salt, Acidity Regulator: E330; Colours: E160a, E160c], *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep in the fridge & don't freeze.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions
  • Make it your own by adding your favourite toppings. Why not try some crunchy lettuce, sliced tomato or even a spicy addition!

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 burgers, 1 burger is 1 serving

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

2 x 140g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1102kJ/263 kcal
Fat12.4g
of which saturates5.2g
Carbohydrate24.4g
of which sugars4.9g
Protein12.7g
Salt1.1g
Safety information

Yeuk

1 stars

Awful. I felt sick after eating just one. Pathetic. If you reduce the diameter of a circle by an eighth you halve the volume.

