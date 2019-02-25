By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Butter Chicken 500G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Butter Chicken 500G
£ 0.80
£0.16/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy556kJ 134kcal
    7%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 444kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • A cream and butter curry sauce for chicken with mild spices.
  • A taste of India Made with double cream and mellow spices for a buttery tomato flavour
  • A taste of India Made with double cream and mellow spices for a buttery tomato flavour
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:
Water, Double Cream (Milk) (8%), Tomato Purée (8%), Onion, Cornflour, Butter (Milk) (3%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Ginger Purée, Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Paprika, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Fenugreek, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground Cassia, Turmeric, Chilli Powder, Cardamom, Allspice, Ground Ginger, Ground Clove, Ground Nutmeg, Fennel, Dill, Mace, Black Pepper, Aniseed.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (125g)
Energy444kJ / 107kcal556kJ / 134kcal
Fat8.3g10.4g
Saturates4.0g5.0g
Carbohydrate6.9g8.6g
Sugars3.4g4.3g
Fibre0.8g1.0g
Protein0.8g1.0g
Salt0.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Bland, thin, tasteless sauce.

1 stars

Very disappointed with this sauce, lacked flavour and the consistency was thin, bland and tasteless. Went back to the jar to see what make it was and surprised it was Tescos. Live Tesco but not this sauce.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Rogan Josh Cooking Sauce 500G

£ 0.80
£0.16/100g

Tesco Spanish Chicken Sauce 500G

£ 0.75
£0.15/100g

Tesco Low Fat Rogan Josh 500G

£ 0.80
£0.16/100g

Tesco Low Fat Tikka Masala Sauce 500G

£ 0.75
£0.15/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here