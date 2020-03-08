By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bells Ibuprofen Tablets 200Mg X16

4(4)Write a review
Bells Ibuprofen Tablets 200Mg X16

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Product Description

  • Ibuprofen 200mg Coated Tablets
  • For the relief of rheumatic and muscular pain, backache, nerve pain, migraine, headache, dental pain, period pain, feverishness and relief of the symptoms of colds and flu.
  • For fast effective pain relief

Information

Ingredients

Each Tablet contains 200mg Ibuprofen, Also contains Lactose Monohydrate and Sucrose

Storage

Do not store above 25°C. Keep in the original package to protect from moisture.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage: Adults, the elderly and children over 12 years old: Take one or two tablets with water, with or after food followed by one or two tablets every 4 hours if necessary, up to 3 times a day. Do not take more than 6 tablets in any 24-hour period.
  • Not to be given to children under 12 years of age.
  • Read the enclosed leaflet before taking this product.

Warnings

  • For oral use only.
  • WARNING: DO NOT TAKE MORE MEDICINE THAN THE LABEL-LEAFLET TELLS YOU TO.
  • Do not take if you:
  • have (or have had two or more episodes of) stomach ulcer, perforation or bleeding.
  • are allergic to ibuprofen, any of the other ingredients of the product, aspirin or other related painkillers.
  • are in the last 3 months of pregnancy.
  • are taking other NSAID painkillers or aspirin with a daily dose above 75mg.
  • Speak to your doctor or pharmacist before taking this product if you:
  • have or have had asthma, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, a stroke, heart, liver, kidney or bowel problems.
  • are a smoker.
  • are pregnant.
  • If symptoms persist or worsen, consult your doctor.
  • Keep out of the sight and reach of children.

Name and address

  • MA Holder:
  • Bell, Sons & Co (Druggists) Ltd.,
  • Southport,
  • PR9 9AL,
  • England.

Return to

  • Bell, Sons & Co (Druggists) Ltd.,
  • Southport,
  • PR9 9AL,
  • England.

Net Contents

16 x Tablets

Safety information

View more safety information

For oral use only. WARNING: DO NOT TAKE MORE MEDICINE THAN THE LABEL-LEAFLET TELLS YOU TO. Do not take if you: have (or have had two or more episodes of) stomach ulcer, perforation or bleeding. are allergic to ibuprofen, any of the other ingredients of the product, aspirin or other related painkillers. are in the last 3 months of pregnancy. are taking other NSAID painkillers or aspirin with a daily dose above 75mg. Speak to your doctor or pharmacist before taking this product if you: have or have had asthma, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, a stroke, heart, liver, kidney or bowel problems. are a smoker. are pregnant. If symptoms persist or worsen, consult your doctor. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

The only Ibuprofen you should buy

5 stars

Ibuprofen, a substance invented by Boots in the 60s. Always buy the cheapest version, because marketing and pretty boxes doesn't change the chemical structure or function of the active ingredient.

Great but so often out of stock

5 stars

Same tablets as fancy names but fraction of the cost. Just a shame always out of stock when ordering shopping!

Buy this, don't buy Neurofen or any over-priced re

5 stars

Buy this, don't buy Neurofen or any over-priced red liquid gel tablets, as they all have the same active ingredient - 200mg ibuprofen.

Not effective

1 stars

Very ineffective. The Tesco ibuprofen which costs the same is much better but unfortunately no longer available.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here