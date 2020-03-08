Bells Ibuprofen Tablets 200Mg X16

The only Ibuprofen you should buy
Ibuprofen, a substance invented by Boots in the 60s. Always buy the cheapest version, because marketing and pretty boxes doesn't change the chemical structure or function of the active ingredient.
Great but so often out of stock
Same tablets as fancy names but fraction of the cost. Just a shame always out of stock when ordering shopping!
Buy this, don't buy Neurofen or any over-priced red liquid gel tablets, as they all have the same active ingredient - 200mg ibuprofen.
Not effective
Very ineffective. The Tesco ibuprofen which costs the same is much better but unfortunately no longer available.