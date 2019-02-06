By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Smoked Wiltshire Cure Gammon Steaks 460G

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Smoked Wiltshire Cure Gammon Steaks 460G
£ 5.25
£11.42/kg
Each gammon steak
  • Energy1494kJ 357kcal
    18%
  • Fat18.1g
    26%
  • Saturates6.0g
    30%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt5.3g
    88%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 650kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • Oak and beech smoked, Wiltshire cured gammon steaks with added water.
  • Our Tesco finest* gammon comes from outdoor bred British pigs, which give tasty, succulent pork. Our experts cure the meat by steeping it in an aged Wiltshire brine for a distinctive salty taste before air drying it to develop the texture.
  • *Comes from British outdoor bred pork cured in an aged Wiltshire brine for a succulent texture and savoury flavour then smoked with oak and beech chips.
  • Pack size: 0.46kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (90%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6-8 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Place under a pre heated grill for 11-15 minutes, turning occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry in a little oil for 9-11 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

460g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy650kJ / 155kcal1494kJ / 357kcal
Fat7.9g18.1g
Saturates2.6g6.0g
Carbohydrate1.0g2.3g
Sugars0.3g0.6g
Fibre0.6g1.4g
Protein19.9g45.7g
Salt2.3g5.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

The top slice was great. Hidden beneath was an inf

3 stars

The top slice was great. Hidden beneath was an inferior slice, much sinew and chewy

Usually bought next

Tesco Pineapple Slices In Juice 227G

£ 0.50
£3.68/kg

Tesco Pineapple Slices In Juice 432G

£ 0.80
£3.09/kg

Del Monte Pineapple Slices In Juice 435G

£ 1.00
£3.85/kg

Offer

Del Monte Pineapple Slices In Juice 220G

£ 0.50
£3.58/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here