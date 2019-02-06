Tesco Finest Smoked Wiltshire Cure Gammon Steaks 460G

The top slice was great. Hidden beneath was an inf
The top slice was great. Hidden beneath was an inferior slice, much sinew and chewy
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 650kJ / 155kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (90%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6-8 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Place under a pre heated grill for 11-15 minutes, turning occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry in a little oil for 9-11 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.
Packed in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
2 Servings
Card. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
460g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|650kJ / 155kcal
|1494kJ / 357kcal
|Fat
|7.9g
|18.1g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|6.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|2.3g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.4g
|Protein
|19.9g
|45.7g
|Salt
|2.3g
|5.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019