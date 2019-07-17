By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Unsmoked Wiltshire Cure Gammon Steaks 460G

Tesco Finest Unsmoked Wiltshire Cure Gammon Steaks 460G
£ 5.25
£11.42/kg
Each gammon steak
  • Energy1323kJ 316kcal
    16%
  • Fat14.7g
    21%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt7.6g
    127%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 575kJ / 137kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked Wiltshire cured gammon steaks with added water.
  • Our Tesco finest* gammon comes from outdoor bred pigs, which give tasty and succulent pork. Our experts cure the meat by steeping it in an aged Wiltshire brine for a distinctive salty taste before air drying it to develop the texture. TIP: Top me wtih an egg and serve with chips.
  • Comes from British outdoor bred pork cured in an aged Wiltshire brine for a succulent texture and savoury flavour.
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (90%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6-8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Place under a pre heated grill for 11-15 minutes, turning occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry in a little oil for 9-11 minutes, turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

460g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy575kJ / 137kcal1323kJ / 316kcal
Fat6.4g14.7g
Saturates2.1g4.8g
Carbohydrate1.0g2.3g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0.6g1.4g
Protein18.7g43.0g
Salt3.3g7.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

not good

1 stars

Had these a lot , but recently they have been so full of salt that they were not eaten

Very chewy though quite nice flavour, wrapped in f

3 stars

Very chewy though quite nice flavour, wrapped in foil and baked it. PLEASE DO NOT SUPPLY ANYMORE OF THIS PRODUCT WITH JUST 2 DAYS TO "USE BY"DATE - NO MENTION OF THIS ON DELIVERY NOTE, so much for your check your happy statement , if is not mentioned on delivery note are we supposed to check every item whilst the delivery person waits?

VERY SALTY

1 stars

Gammon even though succulent was way too salty for us. Will not purchased again.

DELICIOUS

5 stars

Really tasty, my favourite dinner

