Tesco Finest Unsmoked Wiltshire Cure Gammon Steaks 460G

not good
Had these a lot , but recently they have been so full of salt that they were not eaten
Very chewy though quite nice flavour, wrapped in f
Very chewy though quite nice flavour, wrapped in foil and baked it. PLEASE DO NOT SUPPLY ANYMORE OF THIS PRODUCT WITH JUST 2 DAYS TO "USE BY"DATE - NO MENTION OF THIS ON DELIVERY NOTE, so much for your check your happy statement , if is not mentioned on delivery note are we supposed to check every item whilst the delivery person waits?
VERY SALTY
Gammon even though succulent was way too salty for us. Will not purchased again.
DELICIOUS
Really tasty, my favourite dinner