Loyd Grossman Tikka Masala Sauce 350G

4.5(2)Write a review
Loyd Grossman Tikka Masala Sauce 350G
Product Description

  • Tikka Masala Sauce
  • For recipe ideas and inspiration visit www.loydgrossmansauces.co.uk and follow us on Twitter @LoydFood
  • A rich fusion of fresh cream, natural yoghurt, juicy tomatoes and honey
  • "My sauces use the right combination of carefully chosen ingredients to make sure that you always get vibrant flavour."
  • Chilli rating - med - 2
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (28%), Fried Onion (Onion, Rapeseed Oil), Tomato Purée, Double Cream (Milk) (6%), Sunflower Oil, Honey (5%), Water, Yogurt (Milk) (2.5%), Ginger Purée, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Coconut Cream, Sugar, Sea Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin, Rapeseed Oil, Creamed Coconut, Modified Maize Starch, Fenugreek Leaf, Chilli, Cassia, Caraway, Fenugreek Seed, Black Pepper, Turmeric, Clove, Nutmeg, Cardamom

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.Best Before End: See the neck of the jar

Preparation and Usage

  • Get Flavour...
  • 1. Dice 2 chicken breasts and gently fry in a little oil for 3 minutes.
  • 2. Add the sauce and simmer gently for 10-15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
  • 3. Serve with boiled rice.
  • Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Serves 2-3
  • Natural separation is possible so shake well before use.

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately 2 portions

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Too sweet without additions.

4 stars

After a few adjustments, my chicken curry turned out well. Straight from the jar, the sauce was far too sweet. Added a little each of lemon juice, dried chillies, sliced wee tomatoes, and a little chicken stock. After slow cooking for 2/3 hours, it was really nice, but adding less unecessary sugar to the jar in the first place would be a good idea (and I'm not a sugar obssessive).

I cook curry for friends, their favourite by far

5 stars

The quality of this sauce is unbelievable, I cook a curry for friends and family and this is their favourite by far

