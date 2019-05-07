By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fresh & Naked Mixed Little Leaves 90G

5(1)Write a review
Fresh & Naked Mixed Little Leaves 90G
£ 0.95
£10.56/kg

Product Description

  • Fresh Unwashed Natural Leaves
  • Make sure you type it in carefully or you could raise more than a few eyebrows
  • Just Natural Little Leaves
  • We haven't washed them because it might bruise their delicate tastiness so they stay naturally fresher for you to enjoy
  • Typically contains: Wild Rocket, Baby Spinach, Baby Red Chard & Baby Red Lettuce
  • To ensure you get the highest quality product, leaves and proportions of the mix may vary.
  • Occasionally we may have to substitute an equivalent baby leaf lettuce to ensure best in season freshness
  • Mixed leaves
  • Beautifully balanced
  • Mild flavour - 3
  • Natural sun
  • Grown till just right
  • Gently harvested
  • Carefully bagged
  • Wash me thoroughly
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Salad Leaves (100%)

Storage

Keep me chilled

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Portion Suggestions
  • 1 Big Salad Bowl
  • 3 Side Salads
  • 6 Additions
  • Wash before use

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • G's,
  • Barway,
  • Ely,
  • Cambs,
  • CB7 5TZ.

Return to

  • G's,
  • Barway,
  • Ely,
  • Cambs,
  • CB7 5TZ.
  • www.freshandnaked.co.uk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving 45g%RI**RI**
Energy kJ78378400kJ
kcal198<1%2000kcal
Fat g0.60.3<1%70g
of which saturates g0.1<0.1<1%20g
Carbohydrate g1.70.7<1%
of which sugars g1.60.72%90g
Fibre g1.40.63%
Protein g1.60.72%
Salt g0.140.061%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Stays fresh far longer than other bagged salads!

5 stars

Was surprised by how long this lasted in my chiller without going limp - I normally end up having to throw away half a bag of salad but not with this brand!

