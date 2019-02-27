By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cofresh Chilli & Lemon Potato Fries 175G

5(1)Write a review
Cofresh Chilli & Lemon Potato Fries 175G
£ 1.50
£0.86/100g

Product Description

  • Chilli & Lemon Potato Chips
  • Great tasting snacks from around the world
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil, Salt, Flavouring (Salt, Rice Flour, Spices (including Chilli), Yeast Extract Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings, Lemon Juice Powder (Maltodextrin from IP Maize, Lemon Juice), Natural Colour: Paprika)

Storage

To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Our Guarantee:
  • We take every care to ensure that our products reach our customers in perfect condition. All quality issues relating to the product should be addressed in writing to us, with customer details, the complaint issue including the packaging and its contents and we will fully reimburse you. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Cofresh Snack Foods,
  • PO Box 10235,
  • Leicester,
  • LE41 9HN,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 44 (0) 116 246 4101
  • Email: sales@cofresh.co.uk
  • Website: www.cofresh.co.uk

Net Contents

175g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

Fantastic and absolutely delicious

