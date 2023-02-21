Piccini Memoro Red 75Cl

AWESOME VNO BIANCO
awesome Italian , full bodied, good value with club card. best opened warm.
Very good Italian red
I got this as a substitute on a Click and Collect order and I'm really pleased I did because it was the best wine I have tasted in a long time. It has an intense flavour and is very smooth.
Good value for money
Looking for something new to add to my list of favourites during a special offer week, a fellow browser said that this wine was quite good. A bottle of same was duly acquired and I have to say, the fellow browser was pretty accurate. The wine has bags of flavour, good body and certainly helps a pizza go down. Also easily consumed on its own. I shall certainly be buying more.
Beautiful smooth wine
Quality wine at a great price.
My favourite red wine. Rich, solid flavour with a taste of wines much more expensive. I get it when it's on special at whatever supermarket and it's even better. Not many wine drinkers will be disappointed with this.
Best taste of Italy
My favourite red wine First drank just after coming back from Rome Label says Piccini tried to recreate the taste of Italy They succeeded - first glass and I was back in the courtyard of our apartment in Rome Thoroughly recommend
Rich and smooth
A rich, skillful and satisfying blend of 4 grape varieties that complement each other well.
Love this wine!
What a great all round wine this is just the right mix of fruit and its not too dry. The wine is also warming were as some reds can be quite cold and acidic. Nothing to not like about this wine for everyday drinking.
A turning point for me
I have never really appreciated Italian wines, I have found myself a little lost in the label information unlike the French system which appears more regimented. I purchased this originally on a whim as it was quite reduced on offer and I have to say the write up did not exaggerate. It is a delight. Soft easy drinking, I have had several vintages now all lovely. The reserve with the black label is richer, more involved and even better, especially if left to breathe for a few hours. This one you can drink straight away but a little air improves it further. Look for it on offer, you won't be disappointed.
Brillinant
A blended wine of 14%. It has an outstanding body and taste. I bought a case and likely to order again.