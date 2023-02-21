We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Piccini Memoro Red 75Cl

Product Description

  • Piccini Memoro Red 75Cl
  • Intense flavours of ripe plums, sweet spices and aromas of rich fruitcake. The wine is made from slightly dried grapes, a technique used to increase the flavor complexity, with silky tannins leading to a long and generous finish. Enjoy at 18°C with red meats, richly-flavoured foods and strong cheeses.
  • "Memoro Italia", Latin for Remember Italy, was born as a cuvée wine from our family's Italian pride and created as a tribute to our country's exceptional wine-making legacy and love of life.
  • 10.5 UK Units per bottle
  • 1.8 UK Units per 125ml
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

1.8

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Piccini

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Alessio Ciomei

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Zinfandel, Montepulciano, Nero d'Avola, Merlot

Vinification Details

  • The blend of four grape varieties is harvested between early September (for the Merlot) and early October (for the Primitivo). The grapes are crushed, destemmed and fermented in stainless steel for approximately 12 days at controlled temperatures. The Montepulciano is aged for 12 months in small oak barrels.

History

  • Piccini was founded back in 1882 by Angiolio Piccini who started with just 7 hectares. Piccini now has four separate estates in its portfolio and ranks as one of the most recognisable Tuscan brands worldwide with fourth generation Mario and Martina Piccini at the helm.

Regional Information

  • Piccini have created a wine that brings together grape varieties from four distinct regions of Italy to represent the country as a whole. The grapes are sourced from the Veneto (Merlot), Abruzzo (Montepulciano), Puglia (Primitivo) and Sicily (Nero d'Avola).

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Tenute Piccini Spa,
  • Castellina in Chianti nello stabilimento di Casole d'Elsa,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Tenute Piccini Spa,
  • Castellina in Chianti nello stabilimento di Casole d'Elsa,
  • Italia.
  • www.tenutepiccini.it

Net Contents

75cl ℮

AWESOME VNO BIANCO

5 stars

awesome Italian , full bodied, good value with club card. best opened warm.

Very good Italian red

5 stars

I got this as a substitute on a Click and Collect order and I'm really pleased I did because it was the best wine I have tasted in a long time. It has an intense flavour and is very smooth.

Good value for money

5 stars

Looking for something new to add to my list of favourites during a special offer week, a fellow browser said that this wine was quite good. A bottle of same was duly acquired and I have to say, the fellow browser was pretty accurate. The wine has bags of flavour, good body and certainly helps a pizza go down. Also easily consumed on its own. I shall certainly be buying more.

Beautiful smooth wine

5 stars

Beautiful smooth wine

Quality wine at a great price.

5 stars

My favourite red wine. Rich, solid flavour with a taste of wines much more expensive. I get it when it's on special at whatever supermarket and it's even better. Not many wine drinkers will be disappointed with this.

Best taste of Italy

5 stars

My favourite red wine First drank just after coming back from Rome Label says Piccini tried to recreate the taste of Italy They succeeded - first glass and I was back in the courtyard of our apartment in Rome Thoroughly recommend

Rich and smooth

4 stars

A rich, skillful and satisfying blend of 4 grape varieties that complement each other well.

Love this wine!

5 stars

What a great all round wine this is just the right mix of fruit and its not too dry. The wine is also warming were as some reds can be quite cold and acidic. Nothing to not like about this wine for everyday drinking.

A turning point for me

5 stars

I have never really appreciated Italian wines, I have found myself a little lost in the label information unlike the French system which appears more regimented. I purchased this originally on a whim as it was quite reduced on offer and I have to say the write up did not exaggerate. It is a delight. Soft easy drinking, I have had several vintages now all lovely. The reserve with the black label is richer, more involved and even better, especially if left to breathe for a few hours. This one you can drink straight away but a little air improves it further. Look for it on offer, you won't be disappointed.

Brillinant

5 stars

A blended wine of 14%. It has an outstanding body and taste. I bought a case and likely to order again.

