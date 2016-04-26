By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barefoot Moscato 75Cl

Product Description

  • Moscato - White California Wine
  • Barefoot Moscato is a sweet wine with hints of delicious mouth-watering juicy peach and apricot flavours. Notes of lemon and orange citrus compliment a crisp refreshing finish. Barefoot Moscato is perfect with spicy Asian cuisine, light desserts, fresh fruits, and mild cheeses.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A
  • Gold medal - 2014 San Diego International Wine Competition U.S.A. - É.U.
  • Barefoots Moscato blends have won - consistent quality, proven value
  • Deliciously sweet
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A sweet wine with hints of delicious mouth-watering juicy peach and apricot flavours

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

6.8

ABV

9.0% vol

Producer

Barefoot Cellars

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jen Wall

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Moscato

History

  • Epitomising California cool and relaxed easy-drinking, Barefoot is the wine to be seen with, and is creating excitement wherever it steps. Barefoot is all about great tasting wines and having fun with your mates. All wines in the collection are easy drinking, light, bright and fruity. Since its launch in 2007, Barefoot has been a proud supporter of many charities across the country as well as music, art and sporting events. Helping and giving back to the communities in a fun way is one of our goals

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Product of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Barefoot Cellars,
  • Modesto,
  • CA. 95354,
  • U.S.A. 95354

Importer address

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Barefoot Cellars Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • www.barefootwine.com

Upper age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Firm favourite

5 stars

Everyone seems to love this wine, young and old and is best when super cold.

Sweet lovers heaven

5 stars

Having drunk Barefoot rose for a while we thought we would try the white being so impressed by the rose. This wine did not disappoint. Easy to drink (maybe too easy!). Easily our favourite white. And amazing value too

Moscato

5 stars

Very nice sweeter wine, which is my preference. Smooth and can be drunk at any time

Easy going Character.

5 stars

Sweet with just a hint of sparkle , a fruity little number. Excellent when not chilled . My Partners favourite Californian .

Wine for your Mother in Law?

1 stars

Far too sweet. This is the first disappointing wine i have bought from Tesco. Similar to cheap 70's German wine that only the Brits would buy. Sadly it is too thin to consider as a dessert wine and no suitable for cooking because of the sweetness.

Barefoot Moscato - yum yum!

5 stars

Fantastic wine - went down a treat with everyone at our Christmas gathering. I am a red wine drinker as a rule and have been hunting for years for a white that I really like ... have now found it! Even better all our regular visitors enjoy it too so we always keep a few bottles in! Easy drinking goes with anything a really lovely wine!!!

