Barefoot Moscato 75Cl

Firm favourite
Everyone seems to love this wine, young and old and is best when super cold.
Sweet lovers heaven
Having drunk Barefoot rose for a while we thought we would try the white being so impressed by the rose. This wine did not disappoint. Easy to drink (maybe too easy!). Easily our favourite white. And amazing value too
Moscato
Very nice sweeter wine, which is my preference. Smooth and can be drunk at any time
Easy going Character.
Sweet with just a hint of sparkle , a fruity little number. Excellent when not chilled . My Partners favourite Californian .
Wine for your Mother in Law?
Far too sweet. This is the first disappointing wine i have bought from Tesco. Similar to cheap 70's German wine that only the Brits would buy. Sadly it is too thin to consider as a dessert wine and no suitable for cooking because of the sweetness.
Barefoot Moscato - yum yum!
Fantastic wine - went down a treat with everyone at our Christmas gathering. I am a red wine drinker as a rule and have been hunting for years for a white that I really like ... have now found it! Even better all our regular visitors enjoy it too so we always keep a few bottles in! Easy drinking goes with anything a really lovely wine!!!