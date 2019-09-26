By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sucralose Tablet Sweetener 300Pk

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Sucralose Tablet Sweetener 300Pk
£ 1.65
£0.01/each
One tablet
  • Energy<1kJ <1kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1335kJ / 314kcal

Product Description

  • 300 Sucralose-based table-top sweetener tablets.
  • WITH SUCRALOSE
  • WITH SUCRALOSE Sweetens your hot drinks

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Sugar, Sweetener (12%) (Sucralose), Anti-caking Agents (L-Leucine, Cross-linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Maize Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

300 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Blister. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300 tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablet (52mg)
Energy1335kJ / 314kcal<1kJ / <1kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate71.7g0.0g
Sugars65.1g0.0g
Fibre3.0g0.0g
Protein5.4g0.0g
Salt0.7g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

tesco sweetners no good anymore

2 stars

the taste of these is no where as good as before they now have a horrible aftertaste and they are more expensive Tesco sweeteners used to be the best now they are the worst

Perfect

5 stars

I have been buying these for years now and also buy the loose in the jar and cannot tell the difference between these and the yellow named brand of sucralose. I like the lower cost but only because it tastes the same.

Affordable and tastes good

5 stars

I always buy this product which is just as good as the more expensive one

Good price

4 stars

As good as any of the more expensive sweeteners.

Just Right

5 stars

Always buy these sweeteners as they don't have any aftertaste and the sweetness is just right. Dissolves well and a good price.

Not so good

1 stars

Dispensing mechanism is chewing pips

