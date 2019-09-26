Tesco Sucralose Tablet Sweetener 300Pk

tesco sweetners no good anymore
the taste of these is no where as good as before they now have a horrible aftertaste and they are more expensive Tesco sweeteners used to be the best now they are the worst
Perfect
I have been buying these for years now and also buy the loose in the jar and cannot tell the difference between these and the yellow named brand of sucralose. I like the lower cost but only because it tastes the same.
Affordable and tastes good
I always buy this product which is just as good as the more expensive one
Good price
As good as any of the more expensive sweeteners.
Just Right
Always buy these sweeteners as they don't have any aftertaste and the sweetness is just right. Dissolves well and a good price.
Not so good
Dispensing mechanism is chewing pips