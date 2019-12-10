By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Havana Club 7 Year Old Dark Rum 70Cl

Product Description

  • Añejo 7 Años Rum
  • Havana Club Añejo 7 Años was the first Cuban extra aged rum that showed the world that rum could be drunk neat as well as enjoyed in cocktails.
  • It has an intense and complex aroma, with a palate of honey, vanilla, chocolate, cocoa, sweet tobacco, dry fruits and spicy notes. The finish is powerful and full-bodied.
  • The Rum Masters Award 2014 - Gold medal, Category: Dark (over 7 years old)
  • All Havana Club rums are made and aged in Cuba, by our maestros roneros, following the Cuban light rum making tradition. The name "Havana Club" captures Cuba's rum-making heritage and the unique atmosphere of Havana, the country's capital. Havana Club is closely entwined with Cuban culture, and Cubans take pride in what has become a true national icon.
  • Award-winning premium aged Cuban rum (gift box)
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • It has an intense and complex aroma, with a palate of honey, vanilla, chocolate, cocoa, sweet tobacco, dry fruits and spicy notes. The finish is powerful and full-bodied

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Cuba

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Havana Club International S.A.,
  • Calle A no309 e/13 y 15 Vedado,
  • Plaza, Ciudad La Habana,
  • Cuba.

Importer address

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.

Distributor address

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Hounslow,
  • TW3 1JL.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Customer Services,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

