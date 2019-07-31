By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Small Bananas 6 Pack

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Organic Small Bananas 6 Pack
£ 1.45
£0.24/each
  • Energy435kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars20.9g
    23%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 435kJ / 103kcal

Product Description

  • Bananas.
  • Sustainably Produced
  • At Tesco we strongly believe in sustainable farming. We source our bananas from organic and Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. By buying bananas with the Rainforest Alliance Certified seal you are helping to conserve natural resources and improve the lives of farming communities around the world.
  • Organic
  • Responsibly grown
  • Hand-picked and gently ripened, with a sweet flavour
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Ingredients

Banana

Storage

Do not refrigerate

Produce of

Produce of: Dominican Republic

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

6 x Bananas

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical banana (100g) contains
Energy435kJ / 103kcal435kJ / 103kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate23.2g23.2g
Sugars20.9g20.9g
Fibre1.1g1.1g
Protein1.2g1.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice one, i loved taste of it

4 stars

Nice one, i loved taste of it

