Black Mojito Energy Drink 250Ml

Black Mojito Energy Drink 250Ml
£ 0.55
£0.22/100ml

Product Description

  • Lime & Mint carbonated energy drink with addition of vitamins (niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, vitamin B12).
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • The original premium
  • Pasteurized
  • Energy-reduced drink
  • That's how black works!
  • With B-vitamins, taurine and caffeine
  • Contains sugar and sweeteners
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Carbon Dioxide, Acid: Citric Acid, Taurine (0, 35%), Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates, Flavourings, Caffeine (0, 03%), Vitamins: Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Colourings: Brilliant Blue FCF, Riboflavins

Storage

Keep in a dry and cool place. Do not freeze.Best before: for the date and batch number see the bottom.

Produce of

Manufactured in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink chilled

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (32 mg/100 ml).

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • FoodCare Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Spokojna 4,
  • 32-080 Zabierzów.

Return to

  • FoodCare Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Spokojna 4,
  • 32-080 Zabierzów.

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesin 100 ml
Energy value85 kJ/ 20 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 4,7 g
of which sugars 4,7 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0,13 g
Niacin 7,0 mg (44%*)
Pantothenic acid 1,98 mg (33%*)
Vitamin B6 0,7 mg (50%*)
Vitamin B12 0,5 µg (20%*)
Vitamins-
*Nutrient Reference Values-

Safety information

High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (32 mg/100 ml).

