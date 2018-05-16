Black Mojito Energy Drink 250Ml

Product Description
- Lime & Mint carbonated energy drink with addition of vitamins (niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, vitamin B12).
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
- The original premium
- Pasteurized
- Energy-reduced drink
- That's how black works!
- With B-vitamins, taurine and caffeine
- Contains sugar and sweeteners
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Carbon Dioxide, Acid: Citric Acid, Taurine (0, 35%), Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates, Flavourings, Caffeine (0, 03%), Vitamins: Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Colourings: Brilliant Blue FCF, Riboflavins
Storage
Keep in a dry and cool place. Do not freeze.Best before: for the date and batch number see the bottom.
Produce of
Manufactured in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Drink chilled
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (32 mg/100 ml).
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- FoodCare Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Spokojna 4,
- 32-080 Zabierzów.
Return to
- FoodCare Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Spokojna 4,
- 32-080 Zabierzów.
Net Contents
250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|in 100 ml
|Energy value
|85 kJ/ 20 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|4,7 g
|of which sugars
|4,7 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0,13 g
|Niacin
|7,0 mg (44%*)
|Pantothenic acid
|1,98 mg (33%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0,7 mg (50%*)
|Vitamin B12
|0,5 µg (20%*)
|Vitamins
|-
|*Nutrient Reference Values
|-
Safety information
High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (32 mg/100 ml).
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019