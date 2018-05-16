Blossom Hill Soft & Fruity 18.7Cl

Product Description
- Red Californian Wine
- Soft and mellow with berry fruit aromas and a smooth easy finish. A distinctive style, perfect anytime.
- Blossom Hill is one of the UK's best selling ranges of wine.
- Our chief winemaker, Carol Thorup, has been at the helm of Blossom Hill since 1992 and there isn't anything she doesn't know about making deliciously fruity wines. Our place in California is tucked away in the rolling hills of San Benito County, not far from San José. All around are the straight rows of lush green vines under a big Californian sky. Blossom Hill wines are made with the minimum of intervention, trying to bring as much of the natural fruit flavours from vineyard to your glass.
- Wine of California, USA
- Soft & fruity
- Pack size: 18.7cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- The wine is soft and mellow with berry fruit aromas and a smooth easy finish. Ripe, juicy, fruity, soft expression. Good intensity. Plumby, blackberry.
Region of Origin
California
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Treasury Wine Estates
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Wine
Taste Category
B
Grape Variety
Ruby Cabernet, Barbera, Carignan, Shiraz/Syrah
Vinification Details
- Blossom Hill wines are made with the minimum of intervention, trying to bring as much of the natural fruit flavours from vineyard to your glass
History
- Blossom Hill was created 30 years ago, and has become the darling of the wine drinking public, with its distinctive floral label, and easy-drinking, fruity styles. Full of big, fruity flavours. When it comes to our wines, we think about their taste first and foremost - sumptuous, mouth-watering and delicious. From juicy red berries to zesty citrus and wonderful watermelons there's a whole world of taste. So that's all we talk about when we talk about our wines.
Regional Information
- Our place in California is tucked away in the rolling hills country side, not far from San José. All around are the straight rows of lush green vines under a big Californian sky. Blossom Hill wines are made with the minimum of intervention, trying to bring as much of the natural fruit flavours from vineyard to your glass.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Storage
To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Produce of
Wine of USA
Preparation and Usage
- Made to be 'deliciously fruity' these wines are the perfect style to enjoy with friends or with simple foods.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
- Regal House,
- 70 London Road,
- Twickenham,
- Middlesex,
- TW1 3QS.
Return to
- Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
- Regal House,
- 70 London Road,
- Twickenham,
- Middlesex,
- TW1 3QS.
- www.blossomhill.com
- Great Britain Consumer Careline 0845 6014558
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
187ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019