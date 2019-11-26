Raw Headless King Prawns 275G

I LOVE these!!! I like to do mine with garlic, chi
I LOVE these!!! I like to do mine with garlic, chilli and seasalt and just nr the end of cooking I add a little soy sauce and honey..delicious!!!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 404kJ / 95kcal
King Prawn 100% (Crustacean).
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Best before end: see front of pack. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Ensure prawns are thoroughly defrosted and drained prior to frying.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pat dry prawns and fry in a little olive oil over a medium to high heat for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain well before serving. Time: 3 mins
Packed in Vietnam
2 Servings
Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled
275g e (net of ice glaze)
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Half of a pack (125g) contains
|Energy
|404kJ / 95kcal
|506kJ / 119kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|21.9g
|27.4g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When shallow fried according to instructions.
|-
|-
Do not eat raw.This product contains shell.
