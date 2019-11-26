By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Raw Headless King Prawns 275G

Raw Headless King Prawns 275G
£ 4.00
£14.55/kg

Half of a pack contains
  • Energy506kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 404kJ / 95kcal

Product Description

  • Raw headless king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) with a protective ice glaze.
  • Our Tesco Frozen Fishmonger Raw Headless King Prawns come from warm tropical waters and are carefully selected for flavour and succulence. Cooked in just 3 minutes from defrost, they will create a perfect finish for salads, soups, pasta, curries and so much more. Responsibly sourced and with no artificial preservatives, flavours or colours, they are an ideal freezer staple for both midweek meals and special occasions alike.
  • Responsibly Farmed
  • Pack size: 275g

Information

Ingredients

King Prawn 100% (Crustacean).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Best before end: see front of pack. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Ensure prawns are thoroughly defrosted and drained prior to frying.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pat dry prawns and fry in a little olive oil over a medium to high heat for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain well before serving. Time: 3 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Packed in Vietnam

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Do not eat raw.This product contains shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

275g e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsHalf of a pack (125g) contains
Energy404kJ / 95kcal506kJ / 119kcal
Fat0.7g0.8g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.3g
Sugars0.2g0.3g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein21.9g27.4g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When shallow fried according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not eat raw.This product contains shell.

I LOVE these!!! I like to do mine with garlic, chi

I LOVE these!!! I like to do mine with garlic, chilli and seasalt and just nr the end of cooking I add a little soy sauce and honey..delicious!!!

