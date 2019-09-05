Blossom Hill Rose 75Cl

Quality Rose..but from Spain not Italy.
Very good and enjoyable Rose but the description on Tesco's website is incorrect. The origin of the wine is described as Sicily,Italy....but the bottle clearly states produce of Spain.
A very nice wine!
A very nice wine!
very nice
we have had this wine several times and we enjoy it very much, light and sweet
Fair wine
I tried this wine at a friends house recently. We agreed that it had some strawberry fruit flavours on the nose but that it was quite sweet on the palate. As such much better for an aperitif than with food. Fair quality.
Crisp & fruity!
Labelled as crisp & fruity, this rose wine is exactly that. It tastes great chilled.
Sweet & chill
Best to serve really chilled. It is surprisingly sweet & would make an aperitif or just enjoy on its own if you like sweeter wines. We might try it with a light desert pudding.
blossom hill rose
the above wine is a very nice rose, good price etc, i would recommend it to any rose drinker
Partners favourite
Partner is not a wine drinker yet this is one he will drink, not too sweet, very refreshing, perfect with any dish. Would class this as a "friendly" wine ie: great for sharing with friends.
GREAT WINE
I LIKE MOST OF THE BLOSSOM HILL ROSE WINE THIS PARTICULAR WINE IS NOT AS SWEET AS THE ZINFANDEL WHICH I PREFER, IT GOES WELL WITH MOST FOOD PARTICULARLY FISH OR CHICKEN ALSO VERY ENJOYABLE ON ITS OWN.