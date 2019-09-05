By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blossom Hill Rose 75Cl

4(9)Write a review
image 1 of Blossom Hill Rose 75Cl
£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé California Wine
  • Ever wondered what sunshine tastes like? This crisp rosé is bursting with luscious strawberry flavours, delivering a fresh, fruity finish. Best enjoyed with friends - (and plenty of sizzling conversation).
  • Wine of California, USA
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This wine shows fresh strawberry aromas on the nose, and the palate is round and soft with fruity red berry richness.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11.0% vol

Producer

Treasury Wine Estates

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Colombard, Malvasia

Vinification Details

  • Blossom Hill wines are made with the minimum of intervention, trying to bring as much of the natural fruit flavours from vineyard to your glass.

History

  • Blossom Hill was created 30 years ago, and has become the darling of the wine drinking public, with its distinctive floral label, and easy-drinking, fruity styles. Full of big, fruity flavours. When it comes to our wines, we think about their taste first and foremost - sumptuous, mouth-watering and delicious. From juicy red berries to zesty citrus and wonderful watermelons there's a whole world of taste. So that's all we talk about when we talk about our wines.

Regional Information

  • Our place in California is tucked away in the rolling hills country side, not far from San José. All around are the straight rows of lush green vines under a big Californian sky. Blossom Hill wines are made with the minimum of intervention, trying to bring as much of the natural fruit flavours from vineyard to your glass.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of USA

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • DOI S.p.a.,
  • Santa Vittoria d'Alba,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,
  • UK.
  • blossomhill.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

9 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Quality Rose..but from Spain not Italy.

5 stars

Very good and enjoyable Rose but the description on Tesco's website is incorrect. The origin of the wine is described as Sicily,Italy....but the bottle clearly states produce of Spain.

A very nice wine!

5 stars

A very nice wine!

very nice

4 stars

we have had this wine several times and we enjoy it very much, light and sweet

Fair wine

3 stars

I tried this wine at a friends house recently. We agreed that it had some strawberry fruit flavours on the nose but that it was quite sweet on the palate. As such much better for an aperitif than with food. Fair quality.

Crisp & fruity!

4 stars

Labelled as crisp & fruity, this rose wine is exactly that. It tastes great chilled.

Sweet & chill

4 stars

Best to serve really chilled. It is surprisingly sweet & would make an aperitif or just enjoy on its own if you like sweeter wines. We might try it with a light desert pudding.

blossom hill rose

4 stars

the above wine is a very nice rose, good price etc, i would recommend it to any rose drinker

Partners favourite

4 stars

Partner is not a wine drinker yet this is one he will drink, not too sweet, very refreshing, perfect with any dish. Would class this as a "friendly" wine ie: great for sharing with friends.

GREAT WINE

5 stars

I LIKE MOST OF THE BLOSSOM HILL ROSE WINE THIS PARTICULAR WINE IS NOT AS SWEET AS THE ZINFANDEL WHICH I PREFER, IT GOES WELL WITH MOST FOOD PARTICULARLY FISH OR CHICKEN ALSO VERY ENJOYABLE ON ITS OWN.

