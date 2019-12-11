By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colman's Spaghetti Bolognese Recipe Mix 44G

4(1)Write a review
Colman's Spaghetti Bolognese Recipe Mix 44G
£ 0.80
£1.82/100g

Offer

Per portion (1/4 of the prepared recipe):
  • Energy1400kJ 340kcal
    17%
  • Fat19g
    27%
  • Saturates8g
    40%
  • Sugars8g
    9%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1300kJ/

Product Description

  • A seasoning mix with tomato, garlic and herbs
  • For cooking suggestions and recipes visit www.colmans.co.uk
  • For recipe inspiration visit www.colmans.co.uk
  • Find us on Twitter
  • This packet of Colman's Spaghetti Bolognese seasoning mix helps you create tasty, hearty meals for the whole family to enjoy. Containing a carefully selected blend of herbs and spices, it has never been easier to serve up ‘meals that say it all'. Preparation and Usage: Using the fresh ingredients from the shopping list below, follow the four easy steps on the back of the recipe mix packet and you can rest assured that you'll bring smiles to the whole family at dinner time. Shopping List (serves 4) 450g Lean Minced Beef 1 Onion 115g Mushrooms 400g Can Chopped Tomatoes 2 Tbsp Tomato Puree Heat the oil in a saucepan and brown the mince and onions. Add the mushrooms and fry for 1-2 minutes. Drain excess fat. Blend the contents of the sachet with the water and add to the mince. Stir in the tomatoes and tomato puree. Bring to the boil, stirring continuously. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until thoroughly cooked. Serve with spaghetti and top with Parmesan cheese. Why not try serving your Spaghetti Bolognese with Parmesan cheese. Discover the rest of our range and more about Colman's and our heritage at https://www.colmans.co.uk/. At Colman's we believe you deserve the very best. That's why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites. We use only the highest quality herbs & vegetables and let them grow as nature intended. We work closely with our farmers to ensure our vegetables are harvested at exactly the right moment to deliver the taste we are famous for. We are also working hard to protect the planet by enrolling our farmers on a sustainable agriculture programme called ‘Growing for the Future', which ensures that our vegetable crops are both well looked after today and protected in the future. Read more at https://www.colmans.co.uk/colmans-story
  • Quickly create a tasty spaghetti bolognese, a family favourite every time!
  • A delicious blend of tomatoes & herbs
  • Quick and easy to prepare recipe
  • Great tasting
  • Our promise to your family: no artificial colours or preservatives, no added MSG
  • Pack size: 44g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Powder (35%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Corn Starch, Salt, Onions (8.7%), Yeast Extract, Garlic (1.8%), Herbs (Thyme, Oregano, Rosemary), Spices (Paprika, Pepper)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Soy, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Want to know more? Please call to chat on (UK) Freephone 0800 281026, (IE) Callsave 1850 281026, Mon-Fri 8am-6pm
  • www.colmans.co.uk, UKIcare@Unilever.com
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

44g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer portion**%* Per portion**
Energy 1300kJ/1400kJ/17%
-310kcal340kcal
Fat 2g19g27%
of which saturates 0.6g8g40%
Carbohydrate 60g12g5%
of which sugars 33g8g9%
Fibre 7g3.0g
Protein 12g25g50%
Salt 10g1.9g32%
* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
** 1 portion = 1/4 of the prepared recipe (according to shopping list)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

The mix is excellent, I have used it frequently, b

4 stars

The mix is excellent, I have used it frequently, but the instructions on the new packets don't give the amount of water needed to make up the mix! I think I recall it was 150ml but I'm not certain!

Usually bought next

Colman's Chilli Con Carne Recipe Mix 50G

£ 0.80
£1.60/100g

Offer

Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.35
£0.88/kg

Colman's Cottage Pie Recipe Mix 45G

£ 0.80
£1.78/100g

Offer

Grower's Harvest Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.28
£0.70/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here