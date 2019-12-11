Colman's Spaghetti Bolognese Recipe Mix 44G

The mix is excellent, I have used it frequently, b
The mix is excellent, I have used it frequently, but the instructions on the new packets don't give the amount of water needed to make up the mix! I think I recall it was 150ml but I'm not certain!
Tomato Powder (35%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Corn Starch, Salt, Onions (8.7%), Yeast Extract, Garlic (1.8%), Herbs (Thyme, Oregano, Rosemary), Spices (Paprika, Pepper)
Store in a cool, dry place.
United Kingdom
4 Servings
44g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per portion**
|%* Per portion**
|Energy
|1300kJ/
|1400kJ/
|17%
|-
|310kcal
|340kcal
|Fat
|2g
|19g
|27%
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|8g
|40%
|Carbohydrate
|60g
|12g
|5%
|of which sugars
|33g
|8g
|9%
|Fibre
|7g
|3.0g
|Protein
|12g
|25g
|50%
|Salt
|10g
|1.9g
|32%
|* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 portion = 1/4 of the prepared recipe (according to shopping list)
|-
|-
|-
